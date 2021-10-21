Married at First Sight Australia season 8: What happened with Booka Nile and Brett Helling?

21 October 2021, 15:27

Booka Nile and Brett Helling are no longer together
Booka Nile and Brett Helling are no longer together. Picture: Instagram/Channel Nine

Are Booka and Brett from Married At First Sight Australia still together and where are they now?

**Warning Married at First Sight Australia season 8 spoilers below**

We are loving series eight of Married at First Sight Australia at the moment.

And one couple who seemed like the perfect match from the start was Booka Nile and Brett Helling.

While their outlooks on life seemed to marry up, the pair soon clashed and faced their fair share of ups and downs.

But what happened to Booka and Brett and where are they now?

Brett and Booka chose to leave Married at First Sight Australia
Brett and Booka chose to leave Married at First Sight Australia. Picture: Channel Nine

Are Booka and Brett from Married at First Sight Australia still together?

No, the couple are no longer together and left the show before it finished.

Mental health worker Booka, 31, and psychology student and electrician Brett, 31, went to the South Coast in New South Wales for their honeymoon.

However, after a string of arguments, the pair ended things on good terms and decided to stay friends.

Booka saying at the final commitment ceremony: “I’ve written leave but it’s a smiley face and a love heart because Brett’s a legend.”

Booka and Brett left MAFS before the end
Booka and Brett left MAFS before the end. Picture: Channel Nine

Brett added: “I think there was such a tug of war going on between us to try and understand one another and then things eventually exploded and then once the dust settled things evened out and I think we found where we were with one another.”

The MAFS star later explained the real reason they decided to go their separate ways, adding: “Booka and I were hanging out one day and we were just having a chat about life and all kinds of things.

“I think we both just came to the realisation that it wasn’t something we wanted to pursue outside of the experiment.”

Where is Booka from Married at First Sight Australia now?

Booka is continuing her passion for music as part of the band Make Them Suffer.

The band just launched an official Spotify playlist and will be appearing as special guests at the Polaris tour in 2022.

She is also a member of the Internet Friends band, and has also been designing her own printed clothing made from fair trade, vegan and organic cotton.

As for her love life, Booka was recently spotted holding hands with musician Corey Freear on a night out but she is yet to speak out on this.

Where is Brett from Married at First Sight Australia now?

As for Brett, the electrician describes himself as a ‘comedian’ on his Instagram and seems to be enjoying spending time with his friends and family.

He has also been working with a mental health charity to raise money for ‘people battling addiction challenges’.

After creating a line of hoodies, Brett told his Instagram followers: “For the past couple of months I’ve had the privilege of working at @thepowerinyouproject a non for profit organisation that supports people battling mental health and addiction challenges.

“Our new merch just arrived. Hit the link in my bio make a purchase all proceeds go towards the program which helps those in need. Get around it. Bad boi tings.”

