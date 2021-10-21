Liam Cooper is now in a relationship with another Married at First Sight Australia star

Liam Cooper was matched with Georgia on Married at First Sight Australia. Picture: Instagram/Channel Nine

Here's what happened to Liam Cooper after Married at First Sight Australia season 8...

**Married at First Sight Australia season 8 spoilers below**

Married at First Sight Australia is back on our screens and there is so much drama.

And one man who seems to be at the centre of it is Liam Cooper, who was matched with Georgia Fairweather on the show.

Liam, 30, - who was the first openly bisexual groom on the show - didn’t manage to find The One with Georgia, but he has since gone on to date another MAFS star.

In fact, he is now happily loved up with reality star Samuel Levi, who appeared on the New Zealand version of the show in 2019.

Sharing their first couples photos on Instagram earlier this year, the prison case worker wrote: "When a country boy finds a city boy.

"Life works in mysterious ways and this guy came into my life when I least expected it.

"I know I don't have to explain my life or what I do but I am very open and honest and wanted to let you all know.

"Samuel has shown me what support looks like, what trust looks like and much more. I am scared, I am nervous but most of all I am happy ❤️.”

Samuel also confirmed their relationship, uploading the same photo with the caption: "When a city boy finds his country boy."

"Life certainly works in mysterious ways. It looks like the "experiment" worked out for the both of us ❤️.”

Georgia has since spoken out about her former ‘husband’ moving one, telling Who magazine in August: “MAFS was a crazy thing that we went through together but we had a bit of an intense break-up so we've gone our separate ways.

“I wish him nothing but happiness. He seems happy so that's great.”

This comes after Liam brutally dumped Georgia at the final commitment ceremony.

Liam is now dating Samuel Levi from Married at First Sight New Zealand. Picture: Instagram

After the pair came to blows at the previous dinner party, Georgia told Liam: “Without warning, you turned on me, you humiliated me, and you degraded me in front of everyone.

“It was obvious how devastated I was, and yet you chose to abandon me that night when I needed you the most. I've never felt so small, inadequate, and confused.”

While Georgia revealed she was willing to give their relationship a go, Liam went to say that his wife ‘doesn't know me at all.'

He slammed: “As much as I want to make this work, that just shows you don't know me, and I'm not gonna have a partner who doesn't know me.

“So, let's just call it quits. I'm done.”

After Liam stormed out of the room, Georgia pulled off her wedding band and threw it on the floor before bursting into tears.