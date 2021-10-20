Married At First Sight Australia's Johnny and Kerry could be the show's most successful couple

Johnny Balbuziente and Kerry Knight now live together. Picture: Instagram

Married at First Sight Australia season 8: What happened to Johnny Balbuziente and Kerry Knight after the show?

**Warning Married at First Sight Australia season 8 spoilers below**

Married at First Sight Australia season eight has given us some serious drama.

But one couple who managed to avoid a lot of it is Johnny Balbuziente and Kerry Knight.

Despite joining at the halfway mark, the couple had a pretty smooth ride through the experiment and admitted they were falling in love with each other during their emotional Final Vows.

So, what happened after the show and are Johnny and Kerry still together now? Here’s what we know…

Johnny Balbuziente and Kerry Knight tied the knot on Married at First Sight Australia season eight. Picture: Channel Nine

Are Johnny and Kerry from Married at First Sight Australia still together?

Yes! Kerry and Johnny have become one of Married at First Sight Australia’s biggest success stories after falling for one another on the show.

At the Reunion Grand Finale, Johnny revealed he's ‘heavily in love with Kerry’, while the pair have now moved in together.

Back in June, Johnny, 30, and Kerry, 31, revealed the big news on Instagram, sharing a video of them unpacking.

Kerry wrote at the time: “HOME SWEET HOME. It's been a big weekend moving into our new place! Never too busy to have a bit of fun with it though…”

Johnny Balbuziente and Kerry Knight met a year ago on MAFS Australia. Picture: Instagram

In another clip, Johnny could be seen walking through the front door to find their name plaque, keys and a bottle of beer, along with a caption: “Welcome home”.

The couple even celebrated their one year anniversary in October, with Johnny praising his wife on social media.

Sharing a photo of ‘the moment that we had our first real conversation’, Johnny wrote: “One hour before this very moment - I was standing at the alter, my hands were sweaty, my knees shaking, I felt like I was standing there for hours.

“Walking down the aisle toward me, was the most beautiful woman… You smiled, reached for my hand and introduced yourself and we ALL fell in love with you.”

He continued: “I quickly started to see how generous and warm and intelligent and funny and stupidly gorgeous you were… Finally my nerves (& guts) started to settle.

“You have surprised me every day since this day @kerryknighttt - with how much you care, how much you share, how much you love.”

Kerry shared her own photos from their wedding day, adding: “One year to the day since I took the biggest gamble of my life. I went in search of an adventure and instead found everything I was ever looking for… ❤️”

Where is Johnny from Married at First Sight Australia now?

Johnny is still pursuing his passion for acting and is currently starring in a theatre show Fourth-coming, a romantic comedy which is - weirdly - all about finding a soulmate.

As well as spending a lot of time with Kerry, judging by his Instagram account, Johnny has been hanging out with his friends and family.

Where is Kerry from Married at First Sight Australia now?

Kerry has also gone back to her full time job as an occupational therapist.

But she had to put things on hold due to Covid restrictions, telling the Daily Mail in August: “I'm under the same restrictions as everyone else in the country, but using the time at home wisely.

“I'm collaborating with Kate Ivey Fitness [an online workout program] to keep physically and mentally healthy.”