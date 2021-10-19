Married at First Sight Australia season 8: Where are Alana Lister and Jason Engler now?

Are Alana and Jason from Married at First Sight Australia still together and what happened to them after the show?

**Warning Married at First Sight Australia season 8 spoilers below**

Married at First Sight Australia fans will remember Alana Lister and Jason Engler as one of the most dramatic couples from season eight.

The pair definitely had their ups and downs, and faced their fair share of bust ups during the experiment.

But what happened to Jason and Alana and where are they now? Here’s what we know…

Are Married at First Sight’s Alana and Jason still together?

In short, no. While the couple did make it all the way to the end of the show, they decided to call it quits when the cameras stopped rolling.

Things looked good for teacher Alana, 30, and construction estimator Jason, 35, and at the final commitment ceremony, they chose to remain in their marriage.

In April, Jason confirmed the sad news they had split, telling his Instagram followers: “Unfortunately, we couldn’t make it work outside of the experiment.

“Without outside influences I think we could have been an amazing couple but that wasn’t to be… maybe in the next lifetime hey.

“Alana is every bit the amazing woman Australia has seen and she deserves all the love and happiness in the world. As much as I wanted to give her that happiness I couldn’t. I’ll always have a place for you in my heart… Later crit.”

Where is Alana Lister now?

Alana moved on with new boyfriend Ben Michell after the show, but it is unclear whether they are still together now.

The star also went on to open up about her split with Jason, saying offensive comments he made about their co-star Liam Cooper pushed her over the edge.

She now looks to be living her best life as an Instagram influencer.

Where is Jason Engler now?

After the show, Jason went on to date MAFS season six star KC Osborne, but the pair have now broken up.

Judging by his social media accounts, he spends a lot of time hanging out with his friends.