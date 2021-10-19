Married at First Sight Australia season 8: Where are Alana Lister and Jason Engler now?

19 October 2021, 14:35

Alana and Jason were paired on MAFS Australia
Alana and Jason were paired on MAFS Australia. Picture: Instagram/Channel Nine

Are Alana and Jason from Married at First Sight Australia still together and what happened to them after the show?

**Warning Married at First Sight Australia season 8 spoilers below**

Married at First Sight Australia fans will remember Alana Lister and Jason Engler as one of the most dramatic couples from season eight.

The pair definitely had their ups and downs, and faced their fair share of bust ups during the experiment.

But what happened to Jason and Alana and where are they now? Here’s what we know…

Jason and Alana broke up after MAFS Australia
Jason and Alana broke up after MAFS Australia. Picture: Channel Nine

Are Married at First Sight’s Alana and Jason still together?

In short, no. While the couple did make it all the way to the end of the show, they decided to call it quits when the cameras stopped rolling.

Things looked good for teacher Alana, 30, and construction estimator Jason, 35, and at the final commitment ceremony, they chose to remain in their marriage.

In April, Jason confirmed the sad news they had split, telling his Instagram followers: “Unfortunately, we couldn’t make it work outside of the experiment.

“Without outside influences I think we could have been an amazing couple but that wasn’t to be… maybe in the next lifetime hey.

“Alana is every bit the amazing woman Australia has seen and she deserves all the love and happiness in the world. As much as I wanted to give her that happiness I couldn’t. I’ll always have a place for you in my heart… Later crit.”

Where is Alana Lister now?

Alana moved on with new boyfriend Ben Michell after the show, but it is unclear whether they are still together now.

Jason revealed he and Alana had split earlier this year
Jason revealed he and Alana had split earlier this year. Picture: Instagram

The star also went on to open up about her split with Jason, saying offensive comments he made about their co-star Liam Cooper pushed her over the edge.

She now looks to be living her best life as an Instagram influencer.

Where is Jason Engler now?

After the show, Jason went on to date MAFS season six star KC Osborne, but the pair have now broken up.

Judging by his social media accounts, he spends a lot of time hanging out with his friends.

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Get to know the actor who plays Theo in You season 3

Who plays Theo in You season 3? Dylan Arnold's age, Instagram, and other work revealed
The fate of Love revealed...

Does Love die in You season 3?

How old is Love in You?

How old is Love in You season 3?

Andrea Tate actress Anna is pregnant with her second child

Inside Emmerdale star Anna Nightingale’s pregnancy

Watch as Ant and Dec react to the I'm A Celebrity line-up

Ant and Dec react to I'm A Celebrity 2021 line-up

Celebrities

Trending on Heart

We've got some great ideas and inspiration for Halloween baking

Halloween 2021: Delicious recipes, baking kits, spooky cake moulds and ready made brownies

Lifestyle

The Hunter's Moon will be most visible Wednesday afternoon

October's 'Hunter Moon' set to light up skies this week

Lifestyle

Here's the baby names that are going extinct

The least popular baby names of 2020 revealed

Lifestyle

Kate Middleton looked gorgeous in this red ensemble

Where is Kate Middleton's red pleated midi skirt from and where can I buy it?

Royals

Royal Mint have released a new collection of 50p coins to commemorate The Snowman

Royal Mint release new 50p Snowman coin just in time for Christmas

Lifestyle

IKEA has revealed how you actually say it's name

IKEA reveals the right way to pronounce shop name

Lifestyle

Will there be another lockdown in England?

Will England go into another lockdown in winter 2021?

Lifestyle

A boss has asked whether pet owners should be offered paid leave

Should pet parents be entitled to ‘pawternity leave’ when getting a new puppy?

Lifestyle

Who plays Maddy in Maid?

Who plays Maddy in Netflix’s Maid?

Michaela McManus plays Natalie in You

Who plays Natalie in You season 3 and what else has she been in?
Find out which Married at First Sight Australia season 8 couples are still together

Married at First Sight Australia season 8: Where are the couples now?
James quit Married at First Sight

Married at First Sight Australia's James Susler dramatically QUIT after Joanne Todd fall out
Who dies in You season 3?

Who dies in You season 3?

Children will be using facial recognition in the school canteen

Facial recognition cameras being used to charge kids for school dinners

Lifestyle