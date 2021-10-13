Married at First Sight Australia season 8: What happened with Sam Carraro and Coco Stedman?

13 October 2021, 07:53

Sam and Coco had an affair on Married at First Sight Australia
Sam and Coco had an affair on Married at First Sight Australia. Picture: Channel Nine

Are Coco and Sam still together and what happened after Married at First Sight Australia?

Married at First Sight Australia is currently airing on E4 for the first time, after originally showing on TV in Oz at the beginning of the year.

And one couple which was right at the centre of the drama was Sam and Coco.

These two didn’t exactly get off to a good start and things just went from bad to worse when Coco embarked on an affair with another contestant.

So what happened to Coco and Sam and are they still together? Here’s what we know...

Coco and Sam split during MAFS
Coco and Sam split during MAFS. Picture: Channel Nine

Are Coco and Sam from Married at First Sight Australia still together?

Unsurprisingly, Sam and Coco are not still together.

After being matched at the start of the show, it didn’t take long for them to start arguing and they came to blows at the first commitment ceremony.

The couple then went on to split before the final decision was made.

But it was Coco who caused the most controversy when she kissed Cameron Dunne during the experiment, who was married to Samantha Harvey at the time.

Coco and Cam had an affair on MAFS
Coco and Cam had an affair on MAFS. Picture: Channel Nine

The affair was exposed during one of the dinner parties which saw Sam get into an argument with Cam.

While Samantha did eventually give Coco her blessing to continue getting to know Cam, she wasn’t made aware of the kiss until the final reunion episode.

The star previously told Now To Love: "It was really shocking, cause I was thinking, 'Gee he goes to the gym a lot.

"I had no suspicion at all."

Where is Coco Stedman now?

Coco never continued her relationship with Cameron as restrictions made it too difficult to keep their romance going.

Cameron previously told 9Entertainment: “There was a conversation to see if we could come back to the experiment together, but it just wasn’t the case.”

Cam added: “What made it hard to pursue that afterwards was that we were right in the midst of COVID and in different states. I was going to Queensland and she was staying in Sydney.”

Coco appears to be single and is living her best life spending time with her friends and family.

Where is Sam Carraro now?

Sam was rumoured to have been dating Sandra Rato, who starred on The Bachelor in 2015.

But it is not clear whether he is single now. He has continued a very public feud with fellow MAFS star Bryce.

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Emmerdale, Corrie and EastEnders will air a crossover story

Emmerdale, Coronation Street and EastEnders to join up in first ever soap crossover story
The Bake Off theme for this week has been revealed

What is the Great British Bake Off theme this week?

Great British Bake Off

Holly Willoughby is wearing an outfit from the high street

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her denim skirt from Anthropologie

Celebrities

Vincent Hubbard was supposedly killed

EastEnders fans think they've worked out Vincent Hubbard return twist
Jack Carroll appeared on BGT when he was 14

Britain's Got Talent child star Jack Carroll unrecognisable eight years after audition

Celebrities

Trending on Heart

Tesco to start checking 'every customer's receipt' when they leave shop

Tesco store to start 'checking every customer's receipt' when they leave shop

Lifestyle

Stacey Solomon hinted her daughter was called Rose weeks ago

Stacey Solomon secretly hinted her daughter's name weeks ago

Celebrities

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash decided to call their daughter Rose Opal

Stacey Solomon baby name meaning: What Rose Opal really means

Celebrities

What has Stacey Solomon called her new baby daughter?

What has Stacey Solomon called her new baby daughter?

Celebrities

Stacey Solomon has revealed her baby's name

Stacey Solomon finally announces baby daughter’s name is Rose with sweet photo

Celebrities

London's New Year's Eve firework display will not go ahead this year

London's New Year's Eve fireworks cancelled for second year running

News

How to protect your dog from dangerous plants

Full list of autumnal plants that could be dangerous for your dog

Lifestyle

Center Parcs are marking Bonfire Night very differently this year

Center Parcs cancel all firework displays to protect wildlife

Lifestyle

A woman has blasted her friends for charging their kids rent

Mum says parents shouldn’t charge adult children rent to live at home

Lifestyle

Stacey Solomon said they have settled on a name for their newborn baby girl

Stacey Solomon reveals she and Joe Swash have decided on a baby name for daughter

Celebrities

Some area in England have almost 3,000 people per one GP

Full list of areas in England with the worst GP shortages

Lifestyle

You can simply use house plants to keep your home spider-free

Experts reveal the house plants that repel spiders as they invade homes

Lifestyle

The waterpark will open in 2023 and is estimated to be a £250million project

First look inside UK's biggest waterpark with 35 slides and 25 pools

Travel

Catherine Tyldesley has announced she is pregnant with her second baby

Catherine Tyldesley announces she's pregnant with second child

Celebrities

Squid Game is streaming on Netflix now

Schools urge parents not to let kids watch Netflix series Squid Game

Lifestyle