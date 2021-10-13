Married at First Sight Australia season 8: What happened with Sam Carraro and Coco Stedman?

Sam and Coco had an affair on Married at First Sight Australia. Picture: Channel Nine

Are Coco and Sam still together and what happened after Married at First Sight Australia?

Married at First Sight Australia is currently airing on E4 for the first time, after originally showing on TV in Oz at the beginning of the year.

And one couple which was right at the centre of the drama was Sam and Coco.

These two didn’t exactly get off to a good start and things just went from bad to worse when Coco embarked on an affair with another contestant.

So what happened to Coco and Sam and are they still together? Here’s what we know...

Coco and Sam split during MAFS. Picture: Channel Nine

Are Coco and Sam from Married at First Sight Australia still together?

Unsurprisingly, Sam and Coco are not still together.

After being matched at the start of the show, it didn’t take long for them to start arguing and they came to blows at the first commitment ceremony.

The couple then went on to split before the final decision was made.

But it was Coco who caused the most controversy when she kissed Cameron Dunne during the experiment, who was married to Samantha Harvey at the time.

Coco and Cam had an affair on MAFS. Picture: Channel Nine

The affair was exposed during one of the dinner parties which saw Sam get into an argument with Cam.

While Samantha did eventually give Coco her blessing to continue getting to know Cam, she wasn’t made aware of the kiss until the final reunion episode.

The star previously told Now To Love: "It was really shocking, cause I was thinking, 'Gee he goes to the gym a lot.

"I had no suspicion at all."

Where is Coco Stedman now?

Coco never continued her relationship with Cameron as restrictions made it too difficult to keep their romance going.

Cameron previously told 9Entertainment: “There was a conversation to see if we could come back to the experiment together, but it just wasn’t the case.”

Cam added: “What made it hard to pursue that afterwards was that we were right in the midst of COVID and in different states. I was going to Queensland and she was staying in Sydney.”

Coco appears to be single and is living her best life spending time with her friends and family.

Where is Sam Carraro now?

Sam was rumoured to have been dating Sandra Rato, who starred on The Bachelor in 2015.

But it is not clear whether he is single now. He has continued a very public feud with fellow MAFS star Bryce.