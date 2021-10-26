Jason Engler dated another Married at First Sight Australia star

26 October 2021, 14:47

Married at First Sight Australia's Jason Engler dated KC Osborne
Married at First Sight Australia's Jason Engler dated KC Osborne. Picture: Instagram

Married at First Sight Australia star Jason Engler went on to date KC Osborne from series seven of the show.

Jason Engler had seemingly met his match on Married at First Sight Australia after tying the knot with Alana Lister.

But the pair decided to call things quits just a few months after the cameras stopped rolling, with Jason quickly going on to date another MAFS star in the form of KC Osborne.

Fans of the show might know KC from season seven of the series, which never actually aired in the UK.

Jason Engler went on to date MAFS Australia season seven star KC
Jason Engler went on to date MAFS Australia season seven star KC. Picture: Instagram

The couple went public back in May this year when they were spotted getting cosy during a club appearance on the Gold Coast.

Jason and KC then seemingly confirmed their romance as they shared photos from the event to Instagram before they stepped out for a date at a restaurant.

However, their romance quickly broke down with KC, 32, confirming they had split in August.

When a fan asked what happened between the pair, she wrote: “We just don't align with each other. That's that. I'm good. I'm happy.”

It was later revealed that KC was going to appear on MTV dating show Ex On The Beach, with Jason hinting this could be a reason.

Jason and Alana broke up after MAFS Australia
Jason and Alana broke up after MAFS Australia. Picture: Channel Nine

During his own Q&A, Jason said: "No, KC and I aren’t together. I’m not trying to get into details of why.

"She said something about alignment; she’s gone far left, I’ve gone far right.

"No, we don’t really talk, not really that friendly with each other anymore, unfortunately," he continued, before revealing the real reason the pair may have called it quits.

"Is it because she’s going on a dating show? Possibly. I don’t know if she’s even going on it."

KC appeared on MAFS in 2020, where she was paired with Drew Brauer but the couple split after they realised their ‘personal values didn't align’.

She then went on to date fellow MAFS groom Michael Goonan, but they also split after a short time.

