Married At First Sight Australia: What really happened with Chris Jensen and Jaimie Gardner?

Chris Jensen and Jaimie Gardner split on MAFS Australia. Picture: Instagram/Channel Nine

Married at First Sight Australia’s Chris dramatically quit the show after calling Jaimie fake.

Married at First Sight Australia is giving us some serious drama already this year.

But one couple who didn’t last very long on the show is Chris Jensen and Jaimie Gardner who dramatically quit the show after just a few weeks.

So what really happened with Chris and Jaimie and where are they now? Here’s what we know…

Jaimie and Chris split on Married at First Sight Australia. Picture: Channel Nine

Are Married at First Sight Australia’s Chris Jensen and Jaimie Gardner still together?

That’s a very hard no.

Viewers will know that Chris Jenson dramatically quit the show, refusing to be "part of that fakeness".

Things got off to a bad start when Chris and Jaimie had an argument off camera and went on to speak about it on the show.

Chris said at the time: “Did you, or did you not say to me that you wanted me to pretend for another week and stop being so nice to you because it was making you look like a b****?”

When Jaimie denied this, Chris hit back: “I won’t be staying in this room with you, I will not be having anything to do with you because you are not the person you perceive to be.

“If you’re going to put an act on for the cameras, that’s fine. I don’t need to be treated like this. I’m so done with this.”

He then told producers he was ‘done’ and walked out of filming, adding: “I’m not going to pretend we’re all good for another week just because you wanted me to,’ he vented. ‘I’m not good enough for you. The lie is done.”

Where is Married at First Sight Australia’s Chris Jensen now?

Dad-of-two Chris is still a model and has now seemingly found love with girlfriend Tayla.

Opening up about his romance, Chris said: “I found the woman I was looking for on MAFS. Well, she found me.

“Tayla has a big heart and is incredibly sweet to me and both my daughters.

“I have found the person that challenges me to be the best version of myself I can be. Tayla has captured my heart through compassion, kindness and love.”

Where is Married at First Sight Australia’s Jaimie Gardner now?

Jaimie is an Instagram influencer and seems to be living her best life.

She has been sharing lots of photos with her friends and family on her social media and recently admitted she is single.

The MAFS star also put her ring from the show up for sale, sharing a photo of the $16,200 diamond band over the summer.