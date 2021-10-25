Married At First Sight Australia: What really happened with Chris Jensen and Jaimie Gardner?

25 October 2021, 09:35

Chris Jensen and Jaimie Gardner split on MAFS Australia
Chris Jensen and Jaimie Gardner split on MAFS Australia. Picture: Instagram/Channel Nine

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Married at First Sight Australia’s Chris dramatically quit the show after calling Jaimie fake.

Married at First Sight Australia is giving us some serious drama already this year.

But one couple who didn’t last very long on the show is Chris Jensen and Jaimie Gardner who dramatically quit the show after just a few weeks.

So what really happened with Chris and Jaimie and where are they now? Here’s what we know…

Jaimie and Chris split on Married at First Sight Australia
Jaimie and Chris split on Married at First Sight Australia. Picture: Channel Nine

Are Married at First Sight Australia’s Chris Jensen and Jaimie Gardner still together?

That’s a very hard no.

Viewers will know that Chris Jenson dramatically quit the show, refusing to be "part of that fakeness".

Things got off to a bad start when Chris and Jaimie had an argument off camera and went on to speak about it on the show.

Chris said at the time: “Did you, or did you not say to me that you wanted me to pretend for another week and stop being so nice to you because it was making you look like a b****?”

When Jaimie denied this, Chris hit back: “I won’t be staying in this room with you, I will not be having anything to do with you because you are not the person you perceive to be.

“If you’re going to put an act on for the cameras, that’s fine. I don’t need to be treated like this. I’m so done with this.”

He then told producers he was ‘done’ and walked out of filming, adding: “I’m not going to pretend we’re all good for another week just because you wanted me to,’ he vented. ‘I’m not good enough for you. The lie is done.”

Where is Married at First Sight Australia’s Chris Jensen now?

Dad-of-two Chris is still a model and has now seemingly found love with girlfriend Tayla.

Opening up about his romance, Chris said: “I found the woman I was looking for on MAFS. Well, she found me.

“Tayla has a big heart and is incredibly sweet to me and both my daughters.

“I have found the person that challenges me to be the best version of myself I can be. Tayla has captured my heart through compassion, kindness and love.”

Where is Married at First Sight Australia’s Jaimie Gardner now?

Jaimie is an Instagram influencer and seems to be living her best life.

She has been sharing lots of photos with her friends and family on her social media and recently admitted she is single.

The MAFS star also put her ring from the show up for sale, sharing a photo of the $16,200 diamond band over the summer.

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Here's where Holly Willoughby's outfit is from?

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her leather look skirt from the highstreet

Celebrities

James Michael Tyler has passed away

Friends stars pay tribute to Gunther actor James Michael Tyler after he dies aged 59
What happens to Theo at the end of You season three?

Does Theo die in You season 3?

Who plays Matthew in You?

Who plays Matthew in You season 3 and where have you seen him before?
Who plays Gil in You season 2?

Who plays Gil in You and where have you seen him before?

Trending on Heart

Stacey Solomon has shared photos from her Halloween-filled weekend

Stacey Solomon and kids wear matching Halloween outfits for adorable new photos

Celebrities

Vin Diesel walked Paul Walker’s daughter down the aisle

Vin Diesel walks Paul Walker's daughter Meadow down the aisle at wedding

Celebrities

You and your family will love seeing glorious Kenwood House lit up for Christmas

Christmas at Kenwood: Don't miss the incredible winter light show your whole family will love

Events

These are the best pumpkin carving ideas of 2021

Pumpkin carving ideas 2021: Cool templates, easy faces, throwing-up pumpkin and more

Lifestyle

My Name is streaming on Netflix now

How many episodes of My Name are there on Netflix?

Who dies in You season 3?

Who dies in You season 3?

Who plays Ali in Squid Game?

Who plays Ali in Squid Game?

Belinda Vickers and Patrick Dwyer were matched on MAFS Australia

Married at First Sight Australia season 8: What happened with Belinda Vickers and Patrick Dwyer?
How long can you keep your Halloween pumpkins for?

How long do pumpkins last before and after carving?

Lifestyle

How often should you change your bedsheets? (stock images)

Mum claims we should change our sheets once a week

Lifestyle

Rebecca Zemek is now loved up with her new boyfriend Ben Michell

Married at First Sight Australia's Rebecca Zemek and Jake Edwards caught up in cheating scandal
Here's our pick of the best hotels in London

London's best hotels for your staycation in the big city

Travel

This Morning behind-the-scenes footage reveals TV chefs don't cook finished dishes

This Morning behind-the-scenes footage reveals TV chefs don't cook finished dishes

This Morning

The mum has asked for advice on Mumsnet (stock image)

'I've been pronouncing my baby's name wrong and now I want to change it'

Lifestyle

Liam brutally dumped Georgia on MAFS Australia

Married at First Sight Australia’s Liam Cooper brutally dumped Georgia Fairweather