Married at First Sight Australia season 8: What happened with Belinda Vickers and Patrick Dwyer?

22 October 2021, 15:02

Belinda Vickers and Patrick Dwyer were matched on MAFS Australia
Belinda Vickers and Patrick Dwyer were matched on MAFS Australia. Picture: Channel Nine/Instagram

Are Belinda and Patrick still together and what happened to them after Married at First Sight Australia? Here's what we know...

Series eight of Married at First Sight Australia has been revived for E4, with 12 new couples looking for love.

One of those couples is Belinda Vickers and Patrick Dwyer, who were the golden couple of the show.

The series was filmed in Australia in 2020, and aired on 9Now earlier this year, which means the couples have already made their final decisions and had a chance to test out their relationships in the real world.

Belinda and Patrick split up on Married at First Sight Australia
Belinda and Patrick split up on Married at First Sight Australia. Picture: Channel Nine

Are Married at First Sight’s Belinda and Patrick still together?

Unfortunately, these two are no longer together.

Belinda and Patrick seemed like the show’s golden couple with Patrick calling his wife ‘ the most beautiful girl he’d ever seen’ on their wedding day.

Despite leaving the show together, the former couple split nine months after the cameras stopped rolling and announced the news on their social media accounts.

In a joint statement, they revealed: “We would like to address the rumours of our split and confirm we have gone our separate ways. We have enjoyed a relationship together for over nine months; however, we do not want the same things in love and life.

Patrick Dwyer and Belinda Vickers left MAFS together
Patrick Dwyer and Belinda Vickers left MAFS together. Picture: Channel Nine

“We appreciate all the love and support we have received through our journey.”

They added: “Our perspectives on love and life goals ultimately didn’t align,” she confessed.

“As you move forward into the future, it’s pretty important to be heading in the same direction towards the shared future that you both want.”

Where is Belinda from Married at First Sight Australia now?

Belinda is seemingly still single after saying it was ‘too early’ to start dating again back in July.

By the looks of her Instagram account, she is still really into fashion and likes to design her own clothes.

Where is Patrick from Married at First Sight Australia now?

Patrick is still a personal trainer and often shares videos of his workouts on social media.

He recently confused fans after sharing a photo with Belinda with the caption: “On this day last year we got Married on National TV.

“Bring on the future with you 🧡🧡”

While some fans thought it meant they had got back together, others noticed it was scheduled on the same day the series started to air in the UK.

