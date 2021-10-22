Married at First Sight Australia’s Liam Cooper brutally dumped Georgia Fairweather

Liam brutally dumped Georgia on MAFS Australia. Picture: Channel Nine

Married at First Sight Australia season 8: What happened with Liam Cooper and Georgia Fairweather?

**Married at First Sight Australia season 8 spoilers below**

Married at First Sight Australia has got us hooked with so much drama we can’t keep track.

And one couple who were at the centre of a lot of it were Georgia Fairweather and Liam Cooper.

Things started out well for these two who bonded on their wedding day, but this didn’t last long.

So, what happened to Liam and Georgia and where are they now?

Liam and Georgia split on Married at First Sight Australia. Picture: Channel Nine

Are Liam and Georgia from Married at First Sight Australia still together?

The short answer is no, Liam and Georgia didn’t make it to the end of the experiment.

Liam - who was the first openly bisexual groom on the show - fell out with his bride during the final dinner party.

Following their bust up, Georgia said at the last commitment ceremony: “Without warning, you turned on me, you humiliated me, and you degraded me in front of everyone.

“It was obvious how devastated I was, and yet you chose to abandon me that night when I needed you the most. I've never felt so small, inadequate, and confused.”

Liam was left furious by her comments as he slammed: “As much as I want to make this work, that just shows you don't know me, and I'm not gonna have a partner who doesn't know me.

“So, let's just call it quits. I'm done.”

He then stormed out of the room, before Georgia threw her wedding ring on the floor and burst into tears.

Where is Liam from Married at First Sight Australia now?

The couple are seemingly on good terms, with Liam saying after the show that he ‘wished Georgia all the best in her life journey.’

Liam Cooper is now dating fellow MAFS star Samuel Levi. Picture: Instagram

The star is now happily loved up with former Married At First Sight New Zealand star, Samuel Levi.

Liam revealed the news on Instagram, writing at the time: "Life works in mysterious ways and this guy came into my life when I least expected it.

"I know I don’t have to explain my life or what I do but I am very open and honest and wanted to let you all know.

"I met this guy early this year after the experiment. We hit it off and we remained friends until recently. Samuel has shown me what support looks like, what trust looks like and much more."

Where is Georgia from Married at First Sight Australia now?

Georgia decided to take some time for herself after the show and is seemingly still single.

She now takes part in dressage competitions with her horse.

Speaking about her ex husband’s new romance, she recently told Who Magazine: "I wish him nothing but happiness. He seems happy so that's great.

"MAFS was a crazy thing that we went through together but we had a bit of an intense break-up so we've gone our separate ways.”