Married at First Sight Australia season 8: What happened with Beth Moore and Russell Duance?

Beth Moore and Russell Duance were matched on MAFS Australia. Picture: Instagram/Channel Nine

Are Beth and Russell still together after Married at First Sight Australia? And where are they now? Here's what happened...

If you’re anything like us, you’re probably already hooked on Married at First Sight Australia.

The eight season is currently airing on E4, which was originally broadcast in Oz back in February 2021.

And one couple who definitely caused controversy during their time on the show was Beth Moore and Russell.

But what happened to Beth and Russell and where are they now? Here’s what we know…

Beth Moore and Russell Duance split during MAFS Australia. Picture: Instagram

Are Beth and Russell from Married at First Sight Australia still together?

It’s no surprise that Beth and Russell are no longer together.

And it didn’t take them very long with the pair realising they have pretty much nothing in common just a few hours after meeting.

The retail worker then broke down as she admitted she didn't feel a connection to Russell.

Beth said straight after her wedding: “I feel like a s*** person because I don't have that feeling that I wanted to have.

“It's just so early and obviously my emotions are heightened because of all these expectations.”

They did manage to last until the second Commitment Ceremony, but the news was leaked before then when Russell reportedly went to a bar and told a woman he was single three months before the show aired.

Where is Beth from Married at First Sight Australia now?

Beth is busy living her best life, sharing lots of photos on Instagram of her travels around Australia.

She has since opened up about her MAFS journey, saying she doesn’t regret her time with Russell.

"We had a lot of fun together and a lot of laughs, and we can talk like adults about how we were feeling,” she said.

“And I guess we just really kind of knew that nothing was really changing."

Beth Moore is seemingly single after her time on MAFS Australia. Picture: Instagram

Where is Russell from Married at First Sight Australia now?

Fans of the show will know that Russell LOVES his food, in fact it’s one of the reasons he and Beth decided to part ways.

So, over on his Instagram you won’t be surprised to find out he spends a lot of time posting pictures of the delicious meals he’s been making.

And it looks like he is still in contact with his ex, and the pair regularly chat to each other

"We speak like every couple of days, especially at the moment, because the show's been on," Beth said over the summer.

"But even after we left he would call me maybe once a week, because I went into quarantine after we left, and so he'd always call in and just be like, 'Just checking in on you to see how you're doing.'

"I think we had that cool friendship afterwards because we had this shared experience, and we were never angry at each other for not being what we wanted. We just thought, 'Oh well, we got a good friendship out of it.' So that's good."