How many episodes of Married at First Sight UK 2021 are there and how long is it on for?

Married at First Sight UK episode guide: How many episodes are there and when does it finish?

If you’re looking for another series to get stuck into, Channel 4 has got you covered with the new season of Married at First Sight.

After the whole nation was hooked on the Australian version of the show earlier this year, we’re expecting even more drama here in the UK.

But how many episodes are there of MAFS UK and when does it finish? Here’s what we know...

It debuts on Monday 30 August at 9pm on E4 and it will then air every Monday to Thursday after that at the same time.

This means the final episode will be on Monday 5 October 2021.

There are 16 singletons hoping to find The One this time around, but the format is slightly different.

After tying the knot, the couples will then jet off on honeymoon before moving in with their spouses and their fellow couples.

A spokesman from E4 said: “Following the Australian format, rather than legal marriages, the couples will make a lifelong commitment to one another at a glamorous ceremony, overseen by a wedding celebrant, that includes guests, bridal gowns, dancing, speeches and cake.

“After the ceremony and celebrations are over, true love is well and truly put to the test, as they embark on a luxurious honeymoon, before moving in with each other AND their fellow couples.

“Relationships will be put under the microscope, by fellow brides and grooms at weekly dinner parties – as well as by the experts, at recurring commitment ceremonies, where couples choose whether they want to stay in or leave the process.

“All this and more will build to a dramatic series finale: glossy, high-stakes vow renewals, in which each couple must decide if they will recommit to their partner or go their separate ways.”