Married at First Sight Australia season 7 start date: When is the next series on TV?

Married at First Sight Australia season 7 start date. Picture: Channel Nine

When is the next series of Married at First Sight Australia back on TV?

Earlier this year, Married at First Sight Australia hooked viewers across the country.

And with a new UK version hitting our screens very soon, bosses are promising even more drama than usual.

But when will the next series of Married at First Sight Australia be on UK TV again?

Josh Pihlak and Cathy Evans on Married at First Sight Australia. Picture: Nine

When is Married at First Sight Australia back on?

It is not clear when the seventh season of Married at First Sight Australia will air on E4.

The sixth season came to an end back in March earlier this year, but actually debuted in Australia in May 2020.

If you thought season six was explosive, it has nothing on the latest series of the show.

The show was full of plenty more bust-ups, secret affairs and terrible matches.

This time around, the panel of experts matched up 12 couples who met for the first time on their wedding day.

Elizabeth Sobinoff was invited back by producers for a second chance and was matched with former AFL star and aspiring actor Seb Guilhaus this time round.

Check out where the cast of Married at First Sight Australia season seven are now.

How can I watch Married at First Sight Australia season 7?

Unfortunately, Married at First Sight Australia season 7 is made by Nine Network so only Australians can stream it for free on 9Now.

Here in the UK, Channel 4 is the home of Married At First Sight Australia with seasons 1-6 available to stream on All 4.

It is unclear when the seventh season will make its debut, but there was a four month gap in between the fifth and sixth season, so we’re hoping it drops later this year.

Meanwhile, a new season of the UK version is set to air on August 30.

Amanda Micallef and Tash Herz on Married at First Sight Australia. Picture: Nine

This time around, the couples will be moving in together into a giant house, similar to the Australian format.

E4 said: “Following the Australian format, rather than legal marriages, the couples will make a lifelong commitment to one another at a glamorous ceremony, overseen by a wedding celebrant, that includes guests, bridal gowns, dancing, speeches and cake.

“After the ceremony and celebrations are over, true love is well and truly put to the test, as they embark on a luxurious honeymoon, before moving in with each other AND their fellow couples.

“Relationships will be put under the microscope, by fellow brides and grooms at weekly dinner parties – as well as by the experts, at recurring commitment ceremonies, where couples choose whether they want to stay in or leave the process.

“All this and more will build to a dramatic series finale: glossy, high-stakes vow renewals, in which each couple must decide if they will recommit to their partner or go their separate ways.”