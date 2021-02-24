Inside Married at First Sight Australia stars Jules Robinson and Cameron Merchant’s stunning home

Inside Jules and Cam's home together after Married at First Sight. Picture: Instagram

Jules and Cam now live together in a beautiful home in Sydney after their stint on Married at First Sight Australia.

**Warning Married at First Sight Australia season six spoilers below**

Jules Robinson and Cameron Merchant have become everyone’s favourite Married At First Sight Australia couple.

And the pair have well and truly defied the odds by continuing their romance long after the cameras stopped rolling two years ago.

In fact, Jules and Cam now live in a stunning house in Sydney with their little boy Oliver, who was born last year.

They bought their home - which is located on the Northern Beaches - for a £1million before they became parents and have been working hard to transform it.

Jules has picked light and airy colours in her Sydney home. Picture: Instagram

Jules and Cameron have redecorated their baby's nursery. Picture: Instagram

Jules and Cameron have a swimming pool in their garden. Picture: Instagram

Inside, you can find a stunning nursery for little Oliver complete with modern artwork and a huge rocking chair in the corner perfect for reading bedtime stories.

In the hallway, the couple have chosen light and airy colours on the wall, as well as shabby chic furniture to fit in with their beach lifestyle.

Keen to make the most of the Australian weather, there is plenty of outside space for the whole family to enjoy, as well as a giant swimming pool and terrace.

This comes after the pair got engaged for real at the end of MAFS and tied the knot in November 2019 on an episode of A Current Affair.

Six months later, the couple revealed they were expecting their first baby together, and welcomed Oliver on October 3 2020.

Sharing a sweet video of the end of her pregnancy, Jules said at the time: “I would do it a thousand times again for you Oliver Chase Merchant. Our little man has arrived.

“Surprise, it's a boy, healthy and beautiful and my heart is full. We are home now and enjoying the love bubble and getting to know our lil man Ollie who has the world ahead of him.”

The footage sees Jules Cameron dancing next to her hospital bed - with Cam stroking his wife's body as she prepared to go into labour.

And it looks like the MAFS parents are smitten with their newborn, with Jules later saying she'd love to have another child in about '18 months.'

“Oliver is my biggest achievement by far,” the reality star said, adding: “I felt so powerful when I held him in my arms.”

