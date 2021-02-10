Married at First Sight Australia's Elizabeth Sobinoff looks totally different now

Elizabeth Sobinoff appeared on Married at First Sight Australia. Picture: Channel Nine/E4/Instagram

Lizzie Sobinoff has undergone a transformation since filming Married at First Sight Australia season 6 in 2019.

**Warning Married at First Sight Australia season six spoilers below**

It’s fair to say Elizabeth Sobinoff had a wild time on Married at First Sight Australia back in 2019.

The reality star took part in the sixth season, which is currently being aired in the UK, where she was matched with Sam Ball.

But she found herself in the midst of a love triangle when Sam was said to have embarked on an ‘affair’ with fellow MAFS star Ines Basic.

If that wasn’t enough drama, Lizzie actually went on to appear on the show again in 2020, and this time she did find love.

Elizabeth Sobinoff was matched with Sam Ball on Married at First Sight Australia. Picture: Channel Nine/E4

She was matched with Seb Guilhaus, with the pair making it all the way to the end of the experiment and deciding to stay together during the final vows ceremony.

Unfortunately, the pair announced their split in January this year after less than 12 months together.

Since appearing on Married at First Sight, Lizzie has undergone a major transformation, including all new hair.

While she had blonde hair during her first time on the show, now the social media influencer has dark hair and a more understated make-up look.

Last year, Elizabeth called herself a ‘chameleon’ when it comes to style and said she likes to try new things.

Talking to her Instagram followers, she said: “I am a chameleon, guys. I'm a self-confessed chameleon - and what that means to me is I always change up my look.

“I like to have fun, experiment with what I'm feeling at that exact moment.”

The star added: “I loved the way that I looked on my first season... very vivacious, powerful, and I loved the over-the-top makeup.”

Meanwhile, Elizabeth recently opened up about her breakup with former MAFS boyfriend Seb, admitting she ‘can’t stop crying’.

In a post on Instagram on Monday, the 29-year-old said: “I've cried so much lately. Even randomly when keeping busy. I'm trying to take care of myself but omg this is hard.

“Last Tuesday I had to be in Sydney and I packed everything and even sat in the car but freaked out and went back inside.”

She added: “Some moments I can manage and you might not even know how sad I am... Life is a b***h sometimes!!”

