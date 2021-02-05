Married at First Sight Australia's Sam Ball is unrecognisable two years after series aired

Sam Ball from Married at First Sight Australia has transformed his look. Picture: Channel Nine/E4/Instagram

Sam Ball from Married at First Sight looks totally different to his time on the show.

**Warning Married at First Sight Australia season 6 spoilers below**

Married at First Sight Australia star Sam Ball certainly had his fair share of drama during his time on the show.

Back in 2019, he was partnered up with Elizabeth Sobinoff and the pair embarked on their very own love story.

Things didn’t exactly go smoothly for the pair, and Sam suddenly left Lizzie during their honeymoon to attend the funeral of his ex-girlfriend's mum.

Sam Ball was matched with Elizabeth Sobinoff on MAFS. Picture: Channel Nine/E4

The former tradesman was later accused of cheating on his ‘wife’ with fellow MAFS star Ines Basic after they supposedly spent the night together in a hotel (although Sam has now denied this).

Read More: Married at First Sight Australia season 6: What happened with Ines Bašić and Sam Ball?

But flash forward two years, and Sam looks distinctively different from his former reality star self.

In fact, he’s shaved all of his hair off and now seemingly spends a lot of time at the gym.

Sam went under the radar and quit social media for six months following his time on the show, before setting up a new Instagram last year and showing off his brand new look.

Read More: Married at First Sight Australia season 6: Where are all the couples now?

He currently lives in Canberra and Daily Mail Australia reported he joined the army and has now graduated from the Kapooka Army Recruit Training program.

With 90k followers on Instagram, Sam is also a social media influencer.

Meanwhile, the MAFS alumni recently opened about his time on the show, and hit back at claims he was a ‘villain’.

After a special All Stars reunion aired in Oz, the 27-year-old said he wanted to ‘set the record straight’.

"I was the villain and that is fine,” he said, continuing: “It's a shame they didn't show all the funny things that went on but either way I hope you enjoyed the show.

After claiming he was ‘not allowed to talk to the media’ following his time on the show, Sam finally added: "So if the reunion was funny, drama I don't know made you hate me more whatever either way I hope you enjoyed it and I appreciate the positive people who see the real me."

Now Read: Married at First Sight Australia season 6: The five most shocking moments of the show