Married at First Sight UK 2020: Do the couples really get married?

6 October 2020, 20:00

Married at First Sight Australia UK is back on Channel 4
Married at First Sight Australia UK is back on Channel 4. Picture: Channel 4

Do the Married at First Sight couples get married in real life or is it fake? Find out everything...

After a summer of watching the Australian version, Married at First Sight UK is finally back on our TV screens with its fifth season.

The social experiment sees couples meet their future husbands and wives on the day of their wedding.

This year, Celebs Go Dating matchmaker Paul C Brunson who is known as the ‘real-life Hitch’ will be pairing the couples, as well as leading UK love guru Genevieve Gresset and psychologist, Dr Angela Smith.

But as we meet this year’s couples, many viewers have been left wondering whether the weddings and marriages are real.

So, do the Married at First Sight UK couples actually get married? Or is it fake? Here’s what we know…

Do the couples on Married at First Sight really get married?

Yes. The marriages are actually real.

A legal wedding requires a marriage license, and according to Channel 4, couples do sign one immediately after the ceremony.

Read More: Is Married at First Sight Australia real?

However, those who take part do get extra protection.

Speaking to The Wrap, Chris Coelen - who works on the US version of the show - explained: "There is a prenup that is built in. It's a very short, brief prenup. It basically says what they walk in to [the marriage with], is what they walk out of the marriage with.

The Married at First Sight couples do get married
The Married at First Sight couples do get married. Picture: Channel 4

"We want to give them some protection walking in. If for some reason it does not work out, at least you are protected with this basic form. You are not going to get yourself into any legal trouble. Once they are in to the marriage, everything is completely up to them."

Clark Sherwood - who appeared on the second series of MAFS UK - revealed the divorced process was ‘an easy process’ after he split from co-star Melissa.

Speaking to Cosmopolitan last year, he said: "The divorce was an easy process. I went in to sign a couple of papers in June 2017, and then I had to sign some more the following September, and then the divorce went through on November 13th 2017.

“I didn't see her in that time at all - the last time I saw her was in October 2016, when she left me in the flat in Milton Keynes."

Now Read: How to watch all the Married at First Sight Australia seasons online

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

The Married at First Sight UK couples

Married at First Sight UK: Are any of the couples still together, and where are they now?
The Married at First Sight UK couples

Married at First Sight UK 2020: Are the couples still together?
Married at First Sight was filmed earlier this year

Married at First Sight UK 2020: When was it filmed and did the couples have to isolate?
Meet the Married at First Sight UK couples

Married at First Sight UK 2020: Meet the season five couples

Paul Hollywood has made a fortune over the years

Paul Hollywood net worth: How much does the Great British Bake Off judge earn?

Celebrities

Trending on Heart

Here's how to catch up on all the other series' of Married at First Sight UK

How to watch every series of Married at First Sight UK online
The Bake Off theme for this week has been revealed

What are the Great British Bake Off themes?

Everything you need to start commuting on your bike

Cycling to work essentials: From lights to activewear, everything you need for the commute

Lifestyle

Captain Tom Moore raised over £32million for the NHS during lockdown

Captain Tom Moore shares tips on how get get talking to older people in a bid to tackle loneliness

Celebrities

Mrs Hinch admits she tried to 'sympathise' with trolls before they targeted son

Mrs Hinch admits she tried to 'sympathise' with trolls before they targeted son

Celebrities