Married at First Sight UK 2020: Do the couples really get married?

Married at First Sight Australia UK is back on Channel 4. Picture: Channel 4

Do the Married at First Sight couples get married in real life or is it fake? Find out everything...

After a summer of watching the Australian version, Married at First Sight UK is finally back on our TV screens with its fifth season.

The social experiment sees couples meet their future husbands and wives on the day of their wedding.

This year, Celebs Go Dating matchmaker Paul C Brunson who is known as the ‘real-life Hitch’ will be pairing the couples, as well as leading UK love guru Genevieve Gresset and psychologist, Dr Angela Smith.

But as we meet this year’s couples, many viewers have been left wondering whether the weddings and marriages are real.

So, do the Married at First Sight UK couples actually get married? Or is it fake? Here’s what we know…

Do the couples on Married at First Sight really get married?

Yes. The marriages are actually real.

A legal wedding requires a marriage license, and according to Channel 4, couples do sign one immediately after the ceremony.

Read More: Is Married at First Sight Australia real?

However, those who take part do get extra protection.

Speaking to The Wrap, Chris Coelen - who works on the US version of the show - explained: "There is a prenup that is built in. It's a very short, brief prenup. It basically says what they walk in to [the marriage with], is what they walk out of the marriage with.

The Married at First Sight couples do get married. Picture: Channel 4

"We want to give them some protection walking in. If for some reason it does not work out, at least you are protected with this basic form. You are not going to get yourself into any legal trouble. Once they are in to the marriage, everything is completely up to them."

Clark Sherwood - who appeared on the second series of MAFS UK - revealed the divorced process was ‘an easy process’ after he split from co-star Melissa.

Speaking to Cosmopolitan last year, he said: "The divorce was an easy process. I went in to sign a couple of papers in June 2017, and then I had to sign some more the following September, and then the divorce went through on November 13th 2017.

“I didn't see her in that time at all - the last time I saw her was in October 2016, when she left me in the flat in Milton Keynes."

Now Read: How to watch all the Married at First Sight Australia seasons online