Married at First Sight UK: Are any of the couples still together, and where are they now?

Married at First Sight is back on our screens this October, with the fifth series of the social experiment airing.

And this year Michelle and Owen and Shareen and David are putting science to the test by signing up to marry a complete stranger.

But as we tune into another season of the outrageous reality show, are any of the previous couples still together? And where are they now? Here’s what we know…

Are any of the Married at First Sight UK couples still together?

The short answer is… no. But let’s take a look at all the previous couples...

Married at First Sight UK season 1

Emma Rathbone and James Ord-Hume

There were high hopes for Emma and James in season one of MAFS, but they called it quits after 34 weeks together.

They were the last remaining couple still together, but they admitted to no longer being compatible.

The couple also said they weren’t sexually attracted to each other which ultimately led to the break down of their relationship.

Emma said at the time: "We knew we were meant to have a shared outlook on life and shared values, but not why we would actually work together in a relationship.

"I wonder now if we’d had a few more conversations with the experts whether that might have helped. Instead, it felt a bit as if we were told we were a match and then left to our own devices."

Sam McDonald and Jack Finn-Kelcey

Sam and Jack never actually made it down the aisle after Sam said the process was too much pressure and pulled out before the wedding.

But Jack later managed to track her down on social media and reached out to her.

After they got chatting the couple ended up getting together and even travelled around the world together.

It’s unclear whether they are still together now as their social media accounts are private.

Kate Stewart and Jason Knowles

The couple annulled their marriage after eight months together.

Their relationship unravelled within days, with Jason cutting the honeymoon in Ireland short to return to work in London, and being caught three weeks later using Tinder.

It was reported that they saw each other for the last time a few days later.

Married at First Sight UK season 2

Lucie and Steven Griffiths

These two didn’t exactly get off to the best start, and cracks started to show furing their honeymoon in Montenegro.

Six weeks after their wedding date, Lucie and Steve told experts they did plan to give it a go, but they split just two weeks later.

But it’s not all bad as apparently, the couple are still friends and speak regularly!

Sara and Adam

Unsurprisingly, Sara and Adam also split after one massive bust up during their honeymoon.

The couple did decide to give things a go and Sara moved into Adam’s flat, however they broke up a month later.

Sara said at the time: "I think that science matches the compatibility between us; what the science can't match or can't create is the chemistry.”

Adam and Sara went their separate ways on good terms and are still friends.

Caroline and Adam Donoghue

Caroline and Adam seemed like the perfect match, despite living miles apart in Bournemouth and London respectively.

The couple later split saying they didn't have any chemistry.

Melissa and Clark Sherwood

Fans were rooting for these two as they seemed to be the perfect match.

Clark even revealed he had moved from London into a flat in Milton Keynes to be with his wife who was starting a new job in the area.

But after just a few months, they took some time apart, with Clark admitting: "We both underestimated how difficult it was going to be.

"What we feel would be the best thing for both of us, is for us to really get to know each other and actually enjoy [that process]. It's probably best for us to have some time apart."

Richard and Harriet

These two didn’t even make it to the end of the process and revealed they were getting a divorce during the last episode of MAFS.

The pair both seemed devastated about the break up considering the experts thought of them as the ‘strongest match’.

Married at First Sight UK season 3

Ben Jardine and Stephanie

You might already be familiar with the drama of Ben and Stephanie.

The pair seemed to hit it off from the very start and viewers were rooting for them.

But things soon fell apart when Ben announced that he was expecting a baby with another woman before entering the Celebrity Big Brother house in 2018.

Stephanie then opened up about the breakdown of her marriage, detatiling the moment she found out Ben had cheated on her.

She said at the time: “I literally fell to my knees. I was shaking like a leaf and sobbing so hard that my friend started to panic. There was just too much to process.

“He was divorcing me. He had cheated on me. He was announcing it on the radio. There are very few moments in your life that truly rock you to your core. Where you feel like this moment cannot be real. Because if it is, then your whole life is about to change.”

Despite originally denying it, Ben eventually admitted on CBB that he cheated on Steph before their honeymoon.

Wayne and Carrie

These two didn’t even get off the starting line as Wayne cancelled his wedding to Carrie before he’d even met her.

But just before their wedding day, Wayne revealed he had doubts about the unusual process and would prefer to find a partner in a more traditional way.

Steph and Jonathan

The finale of the latest series revealed Steph and Jonathan had gone their separate ways after just a few weeks.

After the pair struggled to form a connection, Jonathan handed his wife annulment papers inside a Christmas card.

He later confessed he regretted his decision, and begged Steph to give things another go, but it wasn’t to be.

Verity and Jack

Married At First Sight couple Verity and Jack called it quits three months after getting married on the show.

Things didn’t get off to the best start when Jack’s dad criticised Verity for not being ‘attractive enough’ for his son.

But the pair seemed to get on well and enjoyed a fun honeymoon together in Tenerife.

Things looked even better when they revealed that they wanted to stay married at the end of the process and wanted to go travelling together.

It was later revealed that Jack and decided to end things with Verity.

Jack said at the time: “She is such an amazing girl, but we didn’t have that connection. I hope we’re still friends but I just don’t know if she would want to.”

