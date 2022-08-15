How many episodes of Married at First Sight UK 2022 are there?

Here's how long MAFS UK is on for. Picture: Channel 4

How long is Married at First Sight UK on for and how many episodes are there?

Married at First Sight UK is back with a brand new series, and this time there are 16 singletons looking for love.

The reality show’s experts - Melanie Schilling, Paul C. Brunson, and Charlene Douglas - use science to match eight couples with their perfect partners.

But there’s a twist as they have to get married on their first meeting,

After the nuptials have been exchanged, the eight new couples then embark on honeymoons before moving into a shared house.

Married at First Sight UK is back. Picture: Channel 4

So, as we get ready to watch the drama unfold, here’s how long the show is on for…

How many episodes are there of Married at First Sight UK 2022?

Married at First Sight UK is made up of 30 episodes, which means it will be shown over around six weeks.

Over the course of the programme, the couples’ relationships will be tested at weekly dinner parties and frequent commitment ceremonies.

Those who don’t feel they are a good match have the opportunity to leave the show or try to work through their problems.

The MAFS experts are back. Picture: Channel 4

The 16 singletons lined up for this year's season include 31-year-old Pjay, who is a dancer for the male strip show Dreamboys.

He says: "I've got a lot of love to give and I just want to give it 110 per cent.”

Other grooms include Digital Designer Adrian, 37, Recruitment HR Coordinator Duka, 31, Financial Advisor George, 40, Account Manager Jordan, 29, and Business Consultant Kwame, 42.

Sales Advisor Richie, 51 and Mental Health Care Assistant Thomas; 31, are also hoping to find The One.

When it comes to the brides, Chanita, 29, has joined the line up after coming out of a 10-year relationship.

Zero waste shop owner Jenna, 32, is also hoping to find a partner, as well as Dress Designer April, 32, Dental Hygienist Jess, 31, Businesswoman Kasia, 36, Waitress Lara, 49, PA Whitney, 31 and Quantity Surveyor Zoe, 30.