Married at First Sight UK 2022: Where are Pjay Finch and Jess Potter now?

Are Pjay Finch and Jess Potter still together now? Here's what we know about the Married at First Sight UK stars...

Married at First Sight UK is back on screens and bigger than ever.

As expected, the couples are already causing plenty of drama after tying the knot with total strangers.

But one couple hoping they’ll come out of the show together is Pjay Finch and Jess Potter. Here’s what we know about the couple…

Jess Potter was upset about her match on Married at First Sight. Picture: Channel 4

Are Pjay Finch and Jess Potter still together?

We'll have to keep watching Married at First Sight UK to find out whether they are still together.

But the good news is that Jess and Pjay still follow each other on Instagram so things can’t have ended that badly.

Despite this, the couple didn’t get off to the best start when Jess, 31, broken down in tears when Pjay revealed his career as a stripper with the Dreamboys.

Unimpressed, Jess insisted she wouldn’t go on the honeymoon, telling the camera: “I don’t want to go out with a stripper!”

Pjay Finch is still part of the Dream Boys after MAFS UK. Picture: Instagram

She added: “I don’t want to go in there, I literally want to go home.”

Pjay later insisted he was willing to change his career and Jess appeared to warm to her new husband.

Could they find their happy ever after?

Where is Pjay Finch now?

Birmingham-based Pjay is still dancing for The Dreamboys and regularly shares photos and videos from the shows.

The 31-year-old has said that his ex-partners have struggled with trust, but he is willing to reassure his partner when he's off touring and performing for screaming fans.

Jess Potter has been living her best life after MAFS UK. Picture: Instagram

Where is Jess Potter now?

Dental hygienist Jess is seemingly living her best life after the show and has been going out with her friends a lot.

The star previously admitted that she has previously done what she wants in relationships without thinking about the consequences which has landed her in trouble.