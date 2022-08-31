Married at First Sight UK 2022: Where are Thomas Hartley and Adrian Sanderson now?

31 August 2022, 07:48

Are Thomas and Adrian from Married at First Sight UK still together? Here's what we know...

Married at First Sight UK season seven has kicked off and there is already plenty of drama.

This time around, eight couples have been matched by the experts and will attempt to make their marriages work.

One pair hoping to make it to the end of the show is Thomas Hartley and Adrian Sanderson who walked up the aisle during the second episode of the show.

But what happened to Thomas and Adrian and where are they now?

Thomas and Adrian married on MAFS UK
Thomas and Adrian married on MAFS UK. Picture: Channel 4

Are Thomas and Adrian from Married at First Sight UK still together?

It’s not clear whether Thomas and Adrian are still together, but things didn’t start well.

During the hen, 31-year-old Thomas had a disagreement with Zoey who didn't agree with the idea of a man walking his child down the aisle.

After butting heads, Zoey then revealed her own dad had died so she wouldn't have the opportunity to do so, leaving Thomas feeling terrible.

Meanwhile, Adrian, 37 is a digital designer from Manchester and admitted he has been a serial dater but is now ready to settle down.

Thomas Hartley joined the MAFS UK line up
Thomas Hartley joined the MAFS UK line up. Picture: Instagram

"I hope that this experiment goes really well, and we end up falling in love," he said.

As soon as they met on the big day, Thomas revealed he's never dated someone who's blonde before, while Adrian's best friend gave Thomas a bit of a grilling.

Where is Thomas Hartley now?

Since it was announced Thomas would be joining MAFS UK, he has continued to share plenty of photos on Instagram.

These see the mental health care assistant posing with his friends for plenty of selfies as well as enjoying some big nights out.

Adrian Sanderson has been enjoying his summer after MAFS UK
Adrian Sanderson has been enjoying his summer after MAFS UK. Picture: Instagram

Before meeting his new husband, Thomas described himself as extremely sociable, unapologetically loud and not one to back down in an argument, with his worst nightmare being for someone to describe him as "nice".

"I'm really concerned they might not like me," he said. "That's OK, but I don't want to waste their time or my own time."

Where is Adrian Sanderson now?

As for Adrian, he has been enjoying his holidays and recently jetted off to Turkey for a well-earned break.

It doesn’t look like Thomas joined him on the trip, so maybe this is a big sign…

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

April Banbury and George Roberts were matched on Married at First Sight

Married at First Sight UK 2022: Where are April Banbury and George Roberts now?

Who has signed up to The Masked Dancer? Here's what we know...

Who is on The Masked Dancer 2022? All the clues and theories so far

Whitney and Duka were matched on MAFS UK

Married at First Sight UK 2022: Where are Whitney Hughes and Duka Cav now?

MAFS UK is back on E4 for another series

Is Married at First Sight UK 2022 on E4 every night?

The Suspect is filmed across London

The Suspect filming locations: Where is the hospital and police station in the ITV drama?

Trending on Heart

Would you pay more for an adult-only flight?

Woman sat next to screaming child asks airlines to offer adult-only flights

Lifestyle

Quaden Bayles looked dapper in a Calvin Klein suit for the premiere

Boy with dwarfism, 11, walks red carpet after overcoming horrific bullying

Lifestyle

ITV's The Suspect episode guide

The Suspect episode guide: How many episodes of the ITV drama are there and when is it next on?
The full cast of The Suspect

The Suspect cast: Who is in the new ITV and how do you recognise them?

Here's when Married at First Sight UK was filmed

Married at First Sight UK 2022: When was the new series filmed?

Air fryer, oven or microwave? Which do you think costs the least to run?

Is it more expensive to use an oven, an air fryer or a microwave?

Lifestyle

Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton are expecting their first baby

Stacey Dooley announces she's pregnant with Kevin Clifton

Celebrities

Brittany and Josh and Briana and Jeremy's children are cousins as well as brothers

Twin sisters who married twin brothers raising their kids together

Lifestyle

Phillip Schofield underwent surgery on his eye to help with eye floaters

Phillip Schofield undergoes 'pioneering and costly' surgery for 'debilitating' condition

Celebrities

The patient went all the way to the Emergency Department because of their dandruff

Patient went all the way to A&E about dandruff, medic reveals

Lifestyle

Adrian and his neighbour paid thousands to stop dangerous drivers from using their road

Pensioner spends £8,000 installing speed bumps to stop dangerous drivers

Lifestyle

Gladiator is returning with a 'new generation of super-humans'

Gladiators to return to TV next year

Here's what we know about the Married at First Sight UK 2022 couples

Married at First Sight UK 2022: Are any of the couples still together?

A man found this huge spider in his home in Manchester

Man finds huge 'monster' spider lurking in the shadows of his UK home

Lifestyle

Ashley Cain refuses to cut his beard as daughter Azaylia 'used to grab it'

Ashley Cain refuses to cut his beard as daughter Azaylia 'used to grab it'

Celebrities