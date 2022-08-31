Married at First Sight UK 2022: Where are Thomas Hartley and Adrian Sanderson now?

Are Thomas and Adrian from Married at First Sight UK still together? Here's what we know...

Married at First Sight UK season seven has kicked off and there is already plenty of drama.

This time around, eight couples have been matched by the experts and will attempt to make their marriages work.

One pair hoping to make it to the end of the show is Thomas Hartley and Adrian Sanderson who walked up the aisle during the second episode of the show.

But what happened to Thomas and Adrian and where are they now?

Thomas and Adrian married on MAFS UK. Picture: Channel 4

Are Thomas and Adrian from Married at First Sight UK still together?

It’s not clear whether Thomas and Adrian are still together, but things didn’t start well.

During the hen, 31-year-old Thomas had a disagreement with Zoey who didn't agree with the idea of a man walking his child down the aisle.

After butting heads, Zoey then revealed her own dad had died so she wouldn't have the opportunity to do so, leaving Thomas feeling terrible.

Meanwhile, Adrian, 37 is a digital designer from Manchester and admitted he has been a serial dater but is now ready to settle down.

Thomas Hartley joined the MAFS UK line up. Picture: Instagram

"I hope that this experiment goes really well, and we end up falling in love," he said.

As soon as they met on the big day, Thomas revealed he's never dated someone who's blonde before, while Adrian's best friend gave Thomas a bit of a grilling.

Where is Thomas Hartley now?

Since it was announced Thomas would be joining MAFS UK, he has continued to share plenty of photos on Instagram.

These see the mental health care assistant posing with his friends for plenty of selfies as well as enjoying some big nights out.

Adrian Sanderson has been enjoying his summer after MAFS UK. Picture: Instagram

Before meeting his new husband, Thomas described himself as extremely sociable, unapologetically loud and not one to back down in an argument, with his worst nightmare being for someone to describe him as "nice".

"I'm really concerned they might not like me," he said. "That's OK, but I don't want to waste their time or my own time."

Where is Adrian Sanderson now?

As for Adrian, he has been enjoying his holidays and recently jetted off to Turkey for a well-earned break.

It doesn’t look like Thomas joined him on the trip, so maybe this is a big sign…