Is Married at First Sight UK 2022 on E4 every night?

Married at First Sight UK is finally back on our screens with a whole host of new singletons.

This time around, eight couples have been matched by experts Paul C Brunson, Mel Schilling and Charlene Douglas.

Is Married at First Sight UK 2022 on every day?

No, Married at First Sight UK 2022 is not on every day, it is on four times a week from Monday to Thursday.

This means there will be no episodes on Fridays, Saturdays or Sundays.

There are 30 episodes in total, which means the final episode will be on Tuesday 18th October.

If you’ve never seen the show before, E4 describes it as a “social experiment” where single people are matched by experts and marry total strangers.

Unlike the US version, the UK ‘weddings’ aren’t actually legally binding as the couples don’t sign a marriage license.

Meanwhile, Channel 4 bosses have teased applications for a future series of MAFS are already open.

In a social media post, they said: “We’re looking for brave singles for potential future series of Married at First Sight.

“In this unique relationship series about married life, a panel of matchmaking experts will be there to help you find the one.”

To apply to be on MAFS UK all you need to do is send an email with your name, age, and contact number to marriedatfirstsight@cplproductions.co.uk

Applicants must be over 18, and not have been married before and you can find out more on the Channel 4 website.