Is Married at First Sight UK 2022 on E4 every night?

30 August 2022, 07:08

How often is Married at First Sight UK on? And is there an episode every night? Here's what we know...

Married at First Sight UK is finally back on our screens with a whole host of new singletons.

This time around, eight couples have been matched by experts Paul C Brunson, Mel Schilling and Charlene Douglas.

But as we get to know the new stars of the show, is MAFS UK on every day and when is the final episode? Here’s what we know…

Married at First Sight UK is back on E4
Married at First Sight UK is back on E4. Picture: Channel 4

Is Married at First Sight UK 2022 on every day?

No, Married at First Sight UK 2022 is not on every day, it is on four times a week from Monday to Thursday.

This means there will be no episodes on Fridays, Saturdays or Sundays.

There are 30 episodes in total, which means the final episode will be on Tuesday 18th October.

If you’ve never seen the show before, E4 describes it as a “social experiment” where single people are matched by experts and marry total strangers.

Unlike the US version, the UK ‘weddings’ aren’t actually legally binding as the couples don’t sign a marriage license.

MAFS UK isn't on every night
MAFS UK isn't on every night. Picture: Channel 4

Meanwhile, Channel 4 bosses have teased applications for a future series of MAFS are already open.

In a social media post, they said: “We’re looking for brave singles for potential future series of Married at First Sight.

“In this unique relationship series about married life, a panel of matchmaking experts will be there to help you find the one.”

However, they have said due to the sheer volume of applicants they may not be

To apply to be on MAFS UK all you need to do is send an email with your name, age, and contact number to marriedatfirstsight@cplproductions.co.uk

Applicants must be over 18, and not have been married before and you can find out more on the Channel 4 website.

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Whitney and Duka were matched on MAFS UK

Married at First Sight UK 2022: Where are Whitney Hughes and Duka Cav now?

The Suspect is filmed across London

The Suspect filming locations: Where is the hospital and police station in the ITV drama?

ITV's The Suspect episode guide

The Suspect episode guide: How many episodes of the ITV drama are there and when is it next on?
The full cast of The Suspect

The Suspect cast: Who is in the new ITV and how do you recognise them?

Here's when Married at First Sight UK was filmed

Married at First Sight UK 2022: When was the new series filmed?

Trending on Heart

Air fryer, oven or microwave? Which do you think costs the least to run?

Is it more expensive to use an oven, an air fryer or a microwave?

Lifestyle

Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton are expecting their first baby

Stacey Dooley announces she's pregnant with Kevin Clifton

Celebrities

Brittany and Josh and Briana and Jeremy's children are cousins as well as brothers

Twin sisters who married twin brothers raising their kids together

Lifestyle

Phillip Schofield underwent surgery on his eye to help with eye floaters

Phillip Schofield undergoes 'pioneering and costly' surgery for 'debilitating' condition

Celebrities

The patient went all the way to the Emergency Department because of their dandruff

Patient went all the way to A&E about dandruff, medic reveals

Lifestyle

Adrian and his neighbour paid thousands to stop dangerous drivers from using their road

Pensioner spends £8,000 installing speed bumps to stop dangerous drivers

Lifestyle

Gladiator is returning with a 'new generation of super-humans'

Gladiators to return to TV next year

Here's what we know about the Married at First Sight UK 2022 couples

Married at First Sight UK 2022: Are any of the couples still together?

A man found this huge spider in his home in Manchester

Man finds huge 'monster' spider lurking in the shadows of his UK home

Lifestyle

Ashley Cain refuses to cut his beard as daughter Azaylia 'used to grab it'

Ashley Cain refuses to cut his beard as daughter Azaylia 'used to grab it'

Celebrities

Nick Kyrgios being sued by Wimbledon spectator who he complained about during the 2022 Men's Final

Nick Kyrgios sued by Wimbledon spectator after claiming she was 'drunk out of her mind'

News

Eurotunnel Le Shuttle passengers had to walk through a service tunnel to escape

Eurotunnel passengers stranded underground 'for five hours' after train breaks down

Lifestyle

Amy Walsh and Toby-Alexander Smith announced their engagement this week

EastEnders actor Toby-Alexander Smith and Emmerdale's Amy Walsh announce engagement

Celebrities

Couple with 40-year age gap still happily married after 17 years

Couple with 40-year age gap still happily married after 17 years

This Morning

Spider season is almost here, are you ready?

Spiders preparing to invade your home as mating season approaches

Lifestyle