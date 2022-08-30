Is Married at First Sight UK 2022 on E4 every night?
30 August 2022, 07:08
How often is Married at First Sight UK on? And is there an episode every night? Here's what we know...
Married at First Sight UK is finally back on our screens with a whole host of new singletons.
This time around, eight couples have been matched by experts Paul C Brunson, Mel Schilling and Charlene Douglas.
But as we get to know the new stars of the show, is MAFS UK on every day and when is the final episode? Here’s what we know…
- Married at First Sight UK 2022: When was the new series filmed?
- Married at First Sight UK 2022: Are any of the couples still together?
- Married at First Sight UK 2022 line up revealed
Is Married at First Sight UK 2022 on every day?
No, Married at First Sight UK 2022 is not on every day, it is on four times a week from Monday to Thursday.
This means there will be no episodes on Fridays, Saturdays or Sundays.
There are 30 episodes in total, which means the final episode will be on Tuesday 18th October.
If you’ve never seen the show before, E4 describes it as a “social experiment” where single people are matched by experts and marry total strangers.
Unlike the US version, the UK ‘weddings’ aren’t actually legally binding as the couples don’t sign a marriage license.
Meanwhile, Channel 4 bosses have teased applications for a future series of MAFS are already open.
In a social media post, they said: “We’re looking for brave singles for potential future series of Married at First Sight.
“In this unique relationship series about married life, a panel of matchmaking experts will be there to help you find the one.”
However, they have said due to the sheer volume of applicants they may not be
To apply to be on MAFS UK all you need to do is send an email with your name, age, and contact number to marriedatfirstsight@cplproductions.co.uk
Applicants must be over 18, and not have been married before and you can find out more on the Channel 4 website.