Married at First Sight UK 2022 line up revealed

Meet the MAFS 2022 contestants. Picture: Channel 4

Who is in Married at First Sight UK 2022? See the full confirmed line up...

Married at First Sight UK fans rejoice, because a brand new series is on the way.

Yep, a brand new bunch of singletons have signed up for the social experiment of their lives in a bid to find The One.

And while the start date has not yet been revealed, the line up for the 2022 MAFS has been released. See the full cast below…

Married at First Sight UK 2022 line up:

April

Married at First Sight's April. Picture: Channel 4

April, 18, is from London and works as a dress designer.

She is a former Miss Great Britain who follows the ethos "live everyday like it's your last."

Chanita

Chanita from MAFS UK. Picture: Channel 4

Social worker Chanita is 29-years-old and has been single for two years.

She is ready to meet The One after a 10-year relationship and is looking for someone set on family life in a loving home.

Jenna

MAFS UK's Jenna. Picture: Channel 4

32-year-old Jenna is a zero-waste shop owner from Blackpool.

While she was originally against marriage, she has had a change of heart and is looking for a committed partner.

Jess

Jess from Married at First Sight UK. Picture: Channel 4

Jess, 31, is a dental hygienist from Cambridge, and also a huge Harry Potter fan.

Describing herself as ‘unique, weird, but extremely fun and outgoing’ Jess says the key ingredient to life is laughter and enjoying herself.

Kasia

Kasia from MAFS UK. Picture: Channel 4

Kasia is a 36-year-old businesswoman and mum-of-two from London.

Now that her kids are older, she’s decided to focus on herself and meet a partner that she can settle down with forever.

Lara

Lara from Married at First Sight UK. Picture: Channel 4

Lara, 49, is a waitress who lives in Nottingham and was previously a dancer.

Originally from Canada, the mum-of-two has been married and divorced twice.

Although she’s been single for 12 years now, Lara wants a fairy-tale romance like her parents and is looking for someone to introduce to her two sons.

Whitney

Whitney from MAFS UK. Picture: Channel 4

31-year-old Whitney is a PA from St Albans and wants a man to tick all of her boxes.

After losing her mum, Whitney has had a tough couple of years and just wants to find someone good enough to bring home to her family.

Zoe

Zoe from MAFS UK. Picture: Channel 4

Zoe, 30, is a quantity surveyor in the West Midlands.

She describes herself as ‘an outgoing, ambitious and successful professional’ who works hard and plays even harder.

Adrian

Adrian from MAFS UK. Picture: Channel 4

Adrian is a 37-year-old digital designer and hails from Manchester.

He describes himself as ‘confident and caring’ with a heart of gold and loves expressing himself through fashion.

Duka

Duka from MAFS UK. Picture: Channel 4

31-year-old Duka is a recruitment HR coordinator from Birmingham.

He has lived in the UK since he was 10 years old, when his family fled the former Yugoslavia to escape conflict.

Duka said women fall at his feet, but he wants to find an ‘Instagram girl’.

George

George from MAFS UK. Picture: Channel 4

Dad of four George is a financial advisor from Worcester.

The 40-year-old has struggled to find someone to share a connection with since his divorce.

He wants someone who excites him, someone to keep him on his toes and who can be open emotionally.

Jordan

Jordan from MAFS UK. Picture: Channel 4

Jordan, 29, is an account manager from Darlington.

He calls himself ‘fun and outgoing’ with a massive sense of adventure and wants to find true love and a real connection.

Kwame

Kwame from MAFS UK. Picture: Channel 4

Kwame, 42, is a business consultant from London.

He is a self-confessed ‘Ladies Man’ who won the Mr Ghana title in 2000.

In a partner, Kwame is looking for someone ‘just as sophisticated’ who wants to take a second stab at love.

Pjay

MAFS UK's Pjay. Picture: Channel 4

31-year-old Pjay is a dancer and performer from Birmingham who is a part of the iconic Dreamboys troupe.

His ex-partners have struggled with trust due to his job, but he’s a firm believer in providing reassurance when he’s off touring and performing for thousands of screaming fans.

Richie

Richie from Married at First Sight UK. Picture: Channel 4

Richie, 51, is a sales advisor from Sheffield who has worked in the music industry for 23 years.

He was constantly on the road, meeting new people, which he credits with keeping him young and has worked with the likes of Sheryl Crow and Russell Watson.

Thomas

Thomas from Married at First Sight UK. Picture: Channel 4

Thomas is a 31-year-old mental health care assistant from Liverpool.

He is bursting with energy, sarcasm, and bawdy humour and has ‘always loved being the centre of attention’.