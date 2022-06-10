When will Married at First Sight 2022 start on E4?

10 June 2022, 11:06

Here's everything we know about the return of Married at First Sight UK...

A new series of Married at First Sight UK is officially on its way and will be on our screens soon.

Earlier this year, E4 confirmed that we’ll be treated to the longest ever season of the show with even more couples.

Channel 4 bosses said at the time: “The forthcoming series promises to be bigger and more dramatic than ever before."

Here’s everything we know about MAFS 2022…

Dan and Matt have encourage singles to join MAFS UK
Dan and Matt have encourage singles to join MAFS UK. Picture: E4

When will MAFS UK 2022 air?

There is not an official date yet, but bosses said back in January it would be ‘in the coming months.’

That means the new series could be on our screens very soon but we will keep you updated when it is confirmed.

Who will star on MAFS 2022?

It is thought relationship experts Mel Schilling, Paul C. Brunson and Charlene Douglas will all returning for another series.

They managed to match two couples in series six which are still together now - Dan and Matt and Adam and Tayah, who are now expecting a baby.

Nikita was on MAFS UK
Nikita was on MAFS UK. Picture: E4

In a joint statement, Dan and Matt urged singletons to take part in the new series, saying: “We would heartily encourage anyone who is single and willing to take on something life-changing to apply for MAFS UK — it’s worth all the drama!”

A source has also revealed the first ever lesbian couple will be joining the line up.

The insider told The Sun: "The series always wants to reflect the world we live in today, so that's why this time around they wanted to feature both a male and a female same-sex couple.

"It's the first time any MAFS franchise has featured two same-sex pairings and it's a real sign of the progress reality TV dating shows are making at representing the LGBTQ community."

