Turning on your heating now could save you thousands this winter

8 August 2022, 12:47 | Updated: 8 August 2022, 12:49

You could save money by turning your boiler on
Picture: Getty Images

Experts are warning people to put their heating on right now to save money when it comes to winter.

People are being urged to turn their boilers on now in order to save money this winter.

While we might be in the middle of another heatwave, according to specialists at Boiler Central, leaving your heating off in the summer could be very costly. 

If your boiler is kept off for long periods of time, it could result in it seizing up and stopping hot water.

A spokesperson told Edinburgh Live: “Most homeowners believe turning their boiler off as soon as summertime hits should be a given, but this is far from the case.

Keeping your boiler off could cost you money
Keeping your boiler off could cost you money. Picture: Alamy

“Turning your boiler off for long periods can cause more harm than good, which is why it is important to turn your heating on now and again.”

Experts have recommended turning both older and modern boilers on before autumn to protect them, continuing: “If you turn your boiler off at the beginning of May and don’t turn the central heating on again until the months of autumn, you may have trouble bringing your boiler completely back to life.

"This will affect appliances such as your central heating, hot water for your mains shower, and some washing machines that can take hot water from the boiler. 

Turning your heating on could save you thousands
Turning your heating on could save you thousands. Picture: Getty Images

“In the worst-case scenario, parts may need to be replaced, which will cost both time and money – especially if you need to hire a central heating specialist for the job.”

The experts at Gas Training and Assessment (GTA) also warn families could face a hefty bill if they don’t turn their boilers on over the next few weeks. 

They state: “Although you are unlikely to need to turn on the heating over the summer months* it is always recommended that if you are planning on turning off your boiler for an extended period, you should turn it on every so often in order to prevent the internal workings from seizing through lack of use.

“You only need to turn it on for a short burst every few weeks. It doesn't take a lot of effort but it is likely to save you a lot of stress and money when considering the alternative – a boiler that breaks the first time you go to use it in the autumn.”

