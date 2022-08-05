Post Office sign warns of £10 charge for rude and grouchy customers

By Alice Dear

We recon they've had nothing but delightful exchanges with customers since the sign went up!

A Post Office in Wales has gone viral after a controversial sign in the shop was shared on social media.

Posted on Reddit, the image shows a sign stuck on a screen telling customers they would be charged if they exhibited 'rude, grouchy or irritable' behaviour.

In fact, the Post Office said they would charge people £10.00 for the inconvenience of having to put up with them.

Latest updates tell us that this sign was put up as a joke by the owners of the Post Office, and the sign has now been taken down.

The full sign read: "If you are grouchy, irritable, or just plain rude: there will be a £10.00 charge for putting up with you."

People on Reddit suspected the sign could be "an attempt at good old British humour", and they would be spot on.

A Post Office spokesperson told Metro.co.uk: "We’ve spoken to the Postmaster who tells us they put up the sign as a bit of fun with their customers and have since taken down the sign.

"This couple who run this branch are very community-minded and popular with their customers, many of whom have seen the funny side."

