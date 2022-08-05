Will there be a hosepipe ban in my area?

5 August 2022, 12:25

Find out where hosepipe bans are being enforced in the UK (stock image)
Find out where hosepipe bans are being enforced in the UK (stock image). Picture: Getty

A hosepipe ban has been introduced in parts of the UK this week - find out if your area is affected.

Earlier this week, it was announced that a hosepipe and sprinkler ban is being imposed on people in Kent and Sussex.

Watch on Global Player: Brad Pitt reveals he sent Aaron Taylor-Johnson to A&E with Bullet Train fight scene

South East Water said that it 'had no choice' but to restrict water usage, after the areas saw their driest July on record.

The ban is due to come into force from August 12 - with rule flouters risking a £1,000 fine.

Kent and Sussex aren't the only areas with hosepipe bans this month - Hampshire and the Isle of Wight have also introduced restrictions.

South East Water said it had 'no choice' but to restrict water usage (stock image)
South East Water said it had 'no choice' but to restrict water usage (stock image). Picture: Getty

The bans in these areas come into force at 17:00 BST on Friday, August 5.

The BBC reports that National Drought Group moved England into "prolonged dry weather" status - the stage before a drought - at an emergency meeting.

Thames Water, South West Water, Yorkshire Water and SES Water have also said they may introduce restrictions if the weather stays dry.

None of the UK's other water companies have said they'll restrict water use, but some say they are monitoring water levels carefully.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Spain has brought in a new air conditioning rule

Brits warned of new Spanish air conditioning law that could affect holidaymakers

Prince William broke royal protocol at the Euro 2022

Why Prince William broke royal protocol during Euro 2022 final

Royals

Rishi Sunak boasts of taking money from 'deprived urban areas' for wealthy towns

UK & World

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

The Post Office said they would charge people £10.00 for the inconvenience of having to put up with them

Post Office sign warns of £10 charge for rude and grouchy customers

Lifestyle

Christine shared a video about being 'on top of the world' to Instagram

Christine McGuinness shares 'on top of the world' post after split from Paddy

Celebrities

Love Island's Jacques O'Neill was reportedly missing from the reunion

Why Love Island's Jacques O'Neill is 'missing from the reunion'

TV & Movies

Laura Whitmore has shared Love Island reunion photos

Love Island reunion 2022 first look as Laura Whitmore posts behind-the-scenes photos

TV & Movies

Lucy's daughter was rushed to hospital

Lucy Mecklenburgh's daughter rushed to hospital after becoming 'really poorly'

Celebrities

Stacey Solomon has revealed her 'homeymoon'

Stacey Solomon announces heartwarming honeymoon after wedding to Joe Swash

Celebrities

Fred Sirieix is a proud dad after Andrea won gold

First Dates' Fred Sirieix over the moon as daughter wins gold at Commonwealth Games

Celebrities

WhatsApp users are being warned to stay vigilant

WhatsApp warning as 'friend in need' scam claims £1.5million from victims

Lifestyle

The Love Island reunion is this week

When is the Love Island reunion 2022?

TV & Movies

The Love Island 2022 finalists looked ecstatic to be home

Love Island finalists greeted by friends and family as they return home

TV & Movies

Chrissy Teigen is expecting a baby

Chrissy Teigen expecting another baby with husband John Legend

Celebrities

The Chase fans have fumed over one answer

The Chase fans furious after Scottish answer is 'not allowed' because of pronunciation

TV & Movies

Stacey Solomon shared videos from her wedding day

Stacey Solomon cries in emotional video of first dance with husband Joe Swash

Celebrities

Denise Van Outen has shared pictures of new boyfriend Jimmy

Denise Van Outen enjoys date night with new boyfriend Jimmy in rare photos

Celebrities

Here's all the I'm A Celeb details

I'm a Celebrity 2022 start date, location and rumoured line up revealed

TV & Movies