Will there be a hosepipe ban in my area?

A hosepipe ban has been introduced in parts of the UK this week - find out if your area is affected.

Earlier this week, it was announced that a hosepipe and sprinkler ban is being imposed on people in Kent and Sussex.

South East Water said that it 'had no choice' but to restrict water usage, after the areas saw their driest July on record.

The ban is due to come into force from August 12 - with rule flouters risking a £1,000 fine.

Kent and Sussex aren't the only areas with hosepipe bans this month - Hampshire and the Isle of Wight have also introduced restrictions.

South East Water said it had 'no choice' but to restrict water usage (stock image). Picture: Getty

The bans in these areas come into force at 17:00 BST on Friday, August 5.

The BBC reports that National Drought Group moved England into "prolonged dry weather" status - the stage before a drought - at an emergency meeting.

Thames Water, South West Water, Yorkshire Water and SES Water have also said they may introduce restrictions if the weather stays dry.

None of the UK's other water companies have said they'll restrict water use, but some say they are monitoring water levels carefully.