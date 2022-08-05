Brits warned of new Spanish air conditioning law that could affect holidaymakers

5 August 2022, 12:01 | Updated: 5 August 2022, 12:03

Spain has brought in a new air conditioning rule
Spain has brought in a new air conditioning rule. Picture: Getty
Heart reporter

By Heart reporter

Spain has introduced a new rule on air conditioning applicable in shops, offices and hospitality venues.

British holidaymakers are being warned about a new Spanish air conditioning rule.

Watch on Global Player: Brad Pitt reveals he sent Aaron Taylor-Johnson to A&E with Bullet Train fight scene

Shops, offices and hospitality venues will no longer be able to set their air conditioning any lower than 27C in the summer.

Birmingham Live reports that the law is part of a new set of energy saving measures which also bans places from raising their heating to above 19C in the winter.

The rule comes as parts of Spain look set to reach 42C in the next week.

Spain has seen some sweltering heat
Spain has seen some sweltering heat. Picture: Getty

An orange alert for "intense heat" has been raised in nine of Spain's provinces, and it's expected to last through to the middle of the week.

The hottest temperatures are expected in the eastern region of Extremadura, which is just above Seville, at the start of next week.

Salamanca, Avila, Toledo, Seville, Cordoba, Jaen and Ourense have also issued weather warnings.

A spokesperson for Spain's state weather service said: "It cannot be ruled out that it will end up being classified as a heatwave, especially in the south-west of the peninsula, although it will not be as extraordinary as that of mid-July."

Latest News

See more Latest News

Find out where hosepipe bans are being enforced in the UK (stock image)

Will there be a hosepipe ban in my area?

Prince William broke royal protocol at the Euro 2022

Why Prince William broke royal protocol during Euro 2022 final

Royals

Rishi Sunak boasts of taking money from 'deprived urban areas' for wealthy towns

UK & World

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

The Post Office said they would charge people £10.00 for the inconvenience of having to put up with them

Post Office sign warns of £10 charge for rude and grouchy customers

Lifestyle

Christine shared a video about being 'on top of the world' to Instagram

Christine McGuinness shares 'on top of the world' post after split from Paddy

Celebrities

Love Island's Jacques O'Neill was reportedly missing from the reunion

Why Love Island's Jacques O'Neill is 'missing from the reunion'

TV & Movies

Laura Whitmore has shared Love Island reunion photos

Love Island reunion 2022 first look as Laura Whitmore posts behind-the-scenes photos

TV & Movies

Lucy's daughter was rushed to hospital

Lucy Mecklenburgh's daughter rushed to hospital after becoming 'really poorly'

Celebrities

Stacey Solomon has revealed her 'homeymoon'

Stacey Solomon announces heartwarming honeymoon after wedding to Joe Swash

Celebrities

Fred Sirieix is a proud dad after Andrea won gold

First Dates' Fred Sirieix over the moon as daughter wins gold at Commonwealth Games

Celebrities

WhatsApp users are being warned to stay vigilant

WhatsApp warning as 'friend in need' scam claims £1.5million from victims

Lifestyle

The Love Island reunion is this week

When is the Love Island reunion 2022?

TV & Movies

The Love Island 2022 finalists looked ecstatic to be home

Love Island finalists greeted by friends and family as they return home

TV & Movies

Chrissy Teigen is expecting a baby

Chrissy Teigen expecting another baby with husband John Legend

Celebrities

The Chase fans have fumed over one answer

The Chase fans furious after Scottish answer is 'not allowed' because of pronunciation

TV & Movies

Stacey Solomon shared videos from her wedding day

Stacey Solomon cries in emotional video of first dance with husband Joe Swash

Celebrities

Denise Van Outen has shared pictures of new boyfriend Jimmy

Denise Van Outen enjoys date night with new boyfriend Jimmy in rare photos

Celebrities

Here's all the I'm A Celeb details

I'm a Celebrity 2022 start date, location and rumoured line up revealed

TV & Movies