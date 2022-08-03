Spain holiday warning as temperatures set to reach 40C

3 August 2022, 11:19

There is a heatwave heading for Spain
There is a heatwave heading for Spain. Picture: Alamy/Getty Images

Families are being warned of another heatwave in Spain as forecasters predict temperatures will hit 40C.

Anyone jetting off to Spain this August is being warned that a heatwave is sweeping the country.

In fact, some holiday hotspots could see temperatures of a whopping 40C, with experts issuing a third heatwave warning.

There is an orange warning in place for Cáceres and Badajoz, while Gran Canaria is expected to hit 37C and other areas in the south could reach over 40C.

The temperature is set to heat up in Spain
The temperature is set to heat up in Spain. Picture: Alamy

A yellow warning is in place for Andalusia, Madrid, the Basque Country, Aragon, Catilla y Leon, Catalonia, Navarre and La Rioja.

A spokesperson for Spain’s answer to the Met Office, Rubén del Campo, confirmed the hot spell will last until Thursday,.

They added: "It is possible that the thresholds of intensity, persistence and extension could mean we can officially classify this as another heatwave."

This comes after last month saw temperatures hit 45.6C, with the UK government updating travel advice to holidaymakers.

The advice states: "There is currently a heightened risk of forest fires due to exceptionally high temperatures in Spain.

"Take care when visiting or driving through woodland areas. Access to some areas such as natural parks and nature reserves may be limited or closed as a result."

This comes after tourists have been warned about new air conditioning rules in Spain.

A new law has been passed which means Spanish shops, offices and hospitality venues will no longer be able to set their cooling systems below 27C in the summer.

Holidaymakers are being warned about the Spanish weather
Holidaymakers are being warned about the Spanish weather. Picture: Alamy

This is part of energy saving measures which also bans people from raising their heating to above 19C in the winter.

The measures were published in Tuesday’s edition of the official state gazette and will remain in force until November 2023.

“[This] lays out a series of measures to save energy and use it more efficiently, which are urgent and necessary when it comes to reducing energy consumption in general, and reducing our dependence on energy outside the Spanish economy,” the decree said.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Mother makes 'desperate' public plea to help find missing Owami Davies - as police release CCTV images

UK & World

Phil Mickelson, Bryson DeChambeau and Ian Poulter among 11 LIV Golf Invitational Series players filing lawsuit against PGA Tour

Archie Battersbee's family lose new bid to delay withdrawing life support - as European court 'will not interfere' with UK decisions

UK & World

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

Here's all the I'm A Celeb details

I'm a Celebrity 2022 start date, location and rumoured line up revealed

TV & Movies

Apple will be making passwords a thing of the past when they release iOS 16 later this year

Apple to scrap passwords on iPhones for good in 'four weeks time'

Stacey has revealed that Joe couldn't stop crying on their wedding day

Joe Swash 'couldn't stop crying' at wedding to Stacey Solomon

Celebrities

Love Island voting figures have been revealed

Love Island 2022 voting stats reveal how much Ekin Su and Davide won by

TV & Movies

Stacey Solomon has opened up about her wedding

Stacey Solomon banned phones during wedding to Joe Swash

Celebrities

Waitrose will be getting rid of best before labels over 500 of their products

More supermarkets across UK scrap best before dates

Lifestyle

Here's how much Ekin-Su and Davide are worth

Love Island winners Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Davide Sanclimenti's net worths revealed

TV & Movies

You can apply to be on Love Island 2023

How to apply for Love Island 2023 as applications open

TV & Movies

Willow has landed roles in Grease and High School Musical

Pink's daughter Willow 'bitten by the theatre bug' as she stars in Grease

Celebrities

Linda Robson has opened up about Stacey Solomon's wedding

Linda Robson reveals why she was the only Loose Women star at Stacey Solomon’s wedding

Celebrities

Louisa Clein plays Maya Stepney in Emmerdale

Inside Emmerdale star Louisa Clein's life away from Maya Stepney character

TV & Movies

Big Brother is back on our TVs

ITV confirm Big Brother will return with teaser after five year hiatus

TV & Movies

Ekin-Su and Davide won Love Island last night

Who won Love Island last night?

TV & Movies

Here's how old Luca Bish from Love Island is

How old is Love Island's Luca Bish?

TV & Movies

Love Island is finishing tonight

Love Island 2022 vote: How to vote for your winners on the app

TV & Movies