UK weather: Exact day 31C heatwave could hit Britain

27 July 2022, 11:51 | Updated: 27 July 2022, 11:59

Temperatures in some parts of the UK could creep up to the low 30s again over the next week, according to forecasters.

The temperature might have cooled over the past few days, but things are set to get hotter.

In fact, by the end of the week, temperatures are set to rise to 28C in the south east, and could even reach into the 30s over the next few days.

According to WXCharts, the mercury could rise to 31C in the south east by next Wednesday.

BBC weather forecaster Matt Taylor said: "High pressure is dominating to the south and east of us, low pressure every so often coming into the north and west.

The hot weather is set too return to the UK
The hot weather is set too return to the UK. Picture: Alamy

“So it is here where we will see some rain at times while southern and eastern areas are going to continue to dip into this hot and dry weather every now and again so temperatures will fluctuate.”

Met Office meteorologist, Alex Burkil also added an incoming heatwave won’t be “as extreme” as the record-breaking 40C temperatures of last week.

He told The Times: “Temperatures are going to rise as we go through the end of this week and this coming weekend.

“A heatwave at the end of this week or this coming weekend is certainly possible but how hot it is going to get we cannot say with any confidence.

A heatwave could return to Britain next week
A heatwave could return to Britain next week. Picture: Alamy

“While it is going to be a hot spell, it is not going to be as extreme as what has already happened last week."

As for Scotland and northern England, rain may become heavy over the weekend.

The Met Office forecast states: “Friday will have patchy cloud and sunny spells, with just a few light showers.

“Later in the afternoon, spells of rain will begin to push into the north-west. Saturday morning will see rain continuing to push eastwards across the UK, clearing later to a few sunny spells and scattered showers.

“Turning cloudy again into Sunday, with spells of rain pushing across central parts.”

Latest News

See more Latest News

England has made it to the Euro 2022 final

What time is the Women's Euro 2022 final and how get I can tickets?
Kate and William are looking for a 'digital lead'

Kate and William searching for a social media guru to boost online presence

Royals

British sprinter Dina Asher-Smith forced to withdraw from Commonwealth Games in Birmingham due to injury

UK & World

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

Stacey Solomon's wedding details have been revealed

Stacey Solomon's wedding details revealed including 'Cinderella' dress and emotional first dance

Celebrities

Who will leave Love Island tonight?

Love Island fans spot sign Paige Thorne and Adam Collard 'will be dumped from villa tonight'

TV & Movies

Jaime Winston will play a young Peggy in the special episode

Jaime Winstone to play young Peggy Mitchell in special Eastenders flashback episode

TV & Movies

The Commonwealth Games Opening Ceremony takes place this Thursday

How to watch the Commonwealth Games Opening Ceremony

Lifestyle

Here's where the stars of The Tweenies are now

Here’s where the Tweenies stars are now 20 years after show

TV & Movies

The Commonwealth Games Opening Ceremony takes place this Thursday

Who is performing at the Commonwealth Games Opening Ceremony?

Lifestyle

Sue Radford has been sharing some adorable photos to Instagram

Inside Sue Radford's theme park trip as summer holidays kick off

Celebrities

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash had two weddings

The reason Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash had two weddings

Celebrities

Elton and Britney are reportedly releasing a new version of Tiny Dancer

Britney Spears and Elton John 'to release duet of Tiny Dancer next month'

Celebrities

Jamie Allen plays for Halifax FC

What is Love Island star Jamie Allen's net worth?

TV & Movies

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash got married

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash get married in intimate wedding at Pickle Cottage

Celebrities

Dec Donnelly recently welcomed his second child

Dec Donnelly's baby name has a sweet nod to Ant McPartlin

Celebrities

Ellie Goulding's Songs That Define Me

Ellie Goulding admits she loves Harry Styles' music in Heart's Songs That Define Me

Celebrities

The Commonwealth Games starts on July 28

When is the Commonwealth Games Opening Ceremony 2022?

Lifestyle

Adam Woodyatt has a new job

EastEnders' Adam Woodyatt spotted selling food at a festival two years after quitting soap

TV & Movies