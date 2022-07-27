UK weather: Exact day 31C heatwave could hit Britain

Temperatures in some parts of the UK could creep up to the low 30s again over the next week, according to forecasters.

The temperature might have cooled over the past few days, but things are set to get hotter.

In fact, by the end of the week, temperatures are set to rise to 28C in the south east, and could even reach into the 30s over the next few days.

According to WXCharts, the mercury could rise to 31C in the south east by next Wednesday.

BBC weather forecaster Matt Taylor said: "High pressure is dominating to the south and east of us, low pressure every so often coming into the north and west.

The hot weather is set too return to the UK. Picture: Alamy

“So it is here where we will see some rain at times while southern and eastern areas are going to continue to dip into this hot and dry weather every now and again so temperatures will fluctuate.”

Met Office meteorologist, Alex Burkil also added an incoming heatwave won’t be “as extreme” as the record-breaking 40C temperatures of last week.

He told The Times: “Temperatures are going to rise as we go through the end of this week and this coming weekend.

“A heatwave at the end of this week or this coming weekend is certainly possible but how hot it is going to get we cannot say with any confidence.

A heatwave could return to Britain next week. Picture: Alamy

“While it is going to be a hot spell, it is not going to be as extreme as what has already happened last week."

As for Scotland and northern England, rain may become heavy over the weekend.

The Met Office forecast states: “Friday will have patchy cloud and sunny spells, with just a few light showers.

“Later in the afternoon, spells of rain will begin to push into the north-west. Saturday morning will see rain continuing to push eastwards across the UK, clearing later to a few sunny spells and scattered showers.

“Turning cloudy again into Sunday, with spells of rain pushing across central parts.”