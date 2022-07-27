Stacey Solomon's wedding details revealed including 'Cinderella' dress and emotional first dance

27 July 2022, 10:14

Details of Stacey Solomon's wedding day have been revealed - including her dress choice.

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash tied the knot on Sunday in an intimate ceremony at Pickle Cottage.

The couple have been together since 2015 and Joe, 40, proposed back in 2020.

And while they decided to keep their ceremony private, now some details from the big day have emerged.

According to the Daily Mail, Stacey, 32, opted for a princess dress which her kids ‘loved seeing her in’.

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash are now married
Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash are now married. Picture: Instagram

The couple also chose to have their first dance to Whitney Houston’s classic My Love Is Your Love.

A source told the publication: “Stacey and Joe's first dance together as husband and wife was to Whitney Houston's My Love Is Your Love.

“It was a picture-perfect moment – Stacey had tears in her eyes, it was so romantic.

“She wore an off-white Cinderella style wedding gown, which her children loved seeing her in. The dress made her feel and look like a true princess.”

Guests at the Solomon-Swash wedding also enjoyed a performance from TOWIE star James Argent's wedding band.

This comes after mum-of-four Stacey shared a glimpse into her special day on Instagram by posting a video of the couple's romantic setting.

A quick video showed her garden decorated with fairy lights, hanging flowers, candles, and three long white tables.

Stacey's Loose Women co-stars also congratulated the couple on tying the know, with Kaye Adams saying: “We have to start off by saying a huge congratulations to Stacey and Joe, who finally, finally tied the knot yesterday at their home in Essex.

“I hope the pair of you had the most wonderful day.”

Stacey recently quit social media ahead of her big day, so we are yet to see any photos from the event itself.

Stacey and Joe have given fans a glimpse of their big day
Stacey and Joe have given fans a glimpse of their big day. Picture: Instagram

Alongside a snap of a bathtub running water, she wrote on Sunday: "Just wanted to take a moment to say thank you for your beautiful messages and the kindest well wishes ever.

"Thank you for all your advice and tips.

"One of the pieces of advice all of you told me was to soak it all in and enjoy every second because it's over in a flash.

"So I'm going to say goodbye to my phone for a few days and make sure I take in every moment, the set up the getting ready, the day and the aftermath.

"I love you all lots and lots and lots. Thank you for your kindness always and lots of love from Joe, Harry, Zachary, Leighton, Rex and Rose.

"And me - Soon to be Solomon Swash".

