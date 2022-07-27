What time is the Women's Euro 2022 final and how get I can tickets?

27 July 2022, 11:07 | Updated: 27 July 2022, 11:12

When is England playing in the Euro 2022 final and are there still tickets?

England have made it to the final of the Women’s European Championship after their win against Sweden on Tuesday night.

Playing at Bramall Lane, the Lionesses managed to beat the opposition by 4-0 with goals from Beth Mead, Lucy Bronze, Alessia Russo and Fran Kirby.

Germany and France face each other in the second semi-final on Wednesday night in Milton Keynes to decide who England will play in the finals.

But when is the Women’s Euro 2022 final and are there any tickets left? Here’s what we know…

England are in the Euro 2022 final
England are in the Euro 2022 final. Picture: Alamy

What time is the Women’s Euro final?

England will play Germany or France at Wembley Stadium at 5pm UK time on Sunday, July 31.

England are now favourites to lift the trophy, with the team having won all five of their matches so far

How to get tickets for the Euro 2022 final

Unfortunately, according to the official Wembley Stadium website, tickets for the final have now sold out.

UEFA could release more tickets for supporters of the teams who reach the final if the other team don’t fill up their allocated seats.

It’s worth keeping an eye on UEFA’s official ticketing account on Twitter.

England won against Sweden 4-0 in the Euro final
England won against Sweden 4-0 in the Euro final. Picture: Alamy

How to watch the Euro 2022 final

You can watch the Women’s Euro final live on BBC One, with the coverage starting from 4pm.

It seems the whole country is behind the Lionesses as even Kate Middleton and Prince William congratulated the football stars.

The Duke and Duchess Tweeted: "Congratulations @lionesses on making it to the #WEURO2022 final on Sunday.

“The entire country is so proud of everything you’re achieving. We believe in you and will be with you all the way! W".

England manager Sarina Wiegman told the BBC: "I think they have shown a couple of times they are very resilient. We didn't start well, we had a hard time.

"We found a way. The players in the game found a way to get out of their pressure. I'm so incredibly proud of them."

