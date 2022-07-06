Exclusive

Football star Katie Zelem excited nation has 'got behind' England women's Euro team

6 July 2022, 14:26

Manchester United star Katie Zelem spoke to Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden on Heart Breakfast today.

Manchester United football captain Katie Zelem has said she is so excited the nation is getting behind the England women’s Euro team.

The Euro 2022 kicks off today (Wednesday July 6), with England taking on Austria at Old Trafford in Manchester.

Opening up about the competition, Katie told Jamie and Amanda on Heart Breakfast: “The fact all the England games have sold out shows how much the nation has got behind the girls.”

When asked what the atmosphere is like with the team, she continued: “The girls don’t want to put too much pressure on themselves, they're a great side.”

Manchester United star Katie Zelem spoke to Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden on Heart Breakfast today. Picture: Alamy

Katie added: “I’m close to Old Trafford now and already people in and around the station, it shows how excited people are, the girls playing at Old Trafford makes the first game so special.”

This comes after it was revealed UK women are reluctant to talk about their love of sports on a date due to being challenged or not taken seriously.

According to research commissioned by dating app Bumble, over a third of women aged 18-24 have said they feel hesitant to bring up that they are a sports fan on a date due to a fear of judgement (41%), being challenged on their knowledge (28%) or because they fear they will not be taken seriously (30%).

On the research, Katie said: “There have been countless times in my social life and on dates where I’ve initially held back from discussing my career in football.

“On occasions when it has been discussed I have been met with surprise and in some cases judgement, with people disputing my knowledge around football despite the fact I am a footballer.

“I think the research supports my experience and I think there needs to be a real change in attitude when it comes to how women in sport are viewed and how women who like sports are viewed. Everyone has a right to be their authentic self and I love that Bumble are helping people do that”.

You can watch the full chat in the player above.

