Hundreds of pubs are giving away free drinks during the women’s Euro

6 July 2022, 11:59

How to get a free drink from Greene King
How to get a free drink from Greene King. Picture: Getty Images/Alamy
Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

Here’s how you can get a free drink from Greene King pubs this summer.

If you share your surname with any of the England women's Euro football team, you’ll be able to claim a free drink this summer.

The offer is being made at Greene King pubs across the country and is set to run throughout the 2022 tournament.

In their 810 participating pubs, bar Scotland, bosses will be giving away a free pint, bottle of Ice Breaker pale ale or a soft drink to anyone who qualifies.

You could get a free drink this summer
You could get a free drink this summer. Picture: Alamy

To claim the drink, all qualifying customers have to do is show their photo ID at the bar during a live Euros England group game.

You have to show a valid and in-date ID, such as a driving licence or passport, and have one of the following surnames:

  • Earps
  • Hampton
  • Roebuck
  • Bright
  • Bronze
  • Carter
  • Daly
  • Greenwood
  • Stokes
  • Wubben-Moy
  • Kirby
  • Scott
  • Stanway
  • Toone
  • Walsh
  • Williamson
  • England
  • Hemp
  • Kelly
  • Mead
  • Parris
  • Russo
  • White

Chris Conchie, head of marketing for Greene King sport, said: “Despite the fact that the Women’s Euros tournament grows in popularity each year, there is still a massive lack of awareness and support for the individuals who make up our incredible team.

Greene King is celebrating the women's Euro
Greene King is celebrating the women's Euro. Picture: Alamy

"This limited time offer isn’t just about a free drink, it’s a chance to show support right across the UK for our Lionesses and champion the incredible UK talent on display on the world stage.”

The tournament gets under way at Old Trafford on Wednesday July 6 when England take on Austria.

Meanwhile, the final will take place at Wembley Stadium on Sunday July 31.

A record-breaking 500,000 tickets have been sold, which is twice as many as attended the previous Euros in the Netherlands in 2017.

Tournament organisers Uefa has labelled the 13th edition as the "biggest women's sporting event in European history".

