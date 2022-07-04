When does the women’s Euro start? Full list of 2022 fixtures and how to get tickets

The women's Euro 2022 is starting in July. Picture: Alamy

Women's Euros 2022 schedule: All the matches England will play in...

16 nations are set to compete at Women's Euro 2022 this year, with England hosting the matches up and down the country.

The teams are divided into four groups of four - with the two highest-ranked teams in each group reaching the quarter-finals.

After that, the winners of each game will head to the next round until the final is held at Wembley at the end of July.

Here’s everything we know about the women’s Euros…

Everything you need to know about the UEFA Euro 2022. Picture: Alamy

When does the Women’s Euro 2022 start?

The Euros 2022 kick off on Wednesday July 6 and the final will be held on July 31 at Wembley.

Games will be held across England, with a number of stadiums playing host to the group stages.

Women’s Euro 2022 schedule:

Group stages schedule

July 6 2022, 8pm - Old Trafford, Manchester - England vs Austria

July 7 2022, 8pm - St Mary’s Stadium, Southampton - Norway vs Northern Ireland

July 8 2022, 5pm - Stadium MK, Milton Keynes - Spain vs Finland

July 8 2022, 8pm - Brentford Community Stadium, London - Germany vs Denmark

July 9 2022, 5pm - Leigh Sports Village, Leigh - Portugal vs Switzerland

July 9 2022, 8pm - Bramall Lane, Sheffield - Sweden vs Netherlands

July 10 2022, 5pm - Academy Stadium, Manchester - Belgium vs Iceland

July 10 2022, 8pm - New York Stadium, Rotherham - France vs Italy

July 11 2022, 5pm - St Mary’s Stadium, Southampton - Austria vs Northern Ireland

July 11 2022, 8pm - Community Stadium, Brighton and Hove - England vs Norway

July 12 2022, 5pm - Stadium MK, Milton Keynes - Denmark vs Finland

July 12 2022, 8pm - Brentford Community Stadium, London - Germany vs Spain

July 13 2022, 5pm - Bramall Lane, Sheffield - Sweden vs Switzerland

July 13 2022, 8pm - Leigh Sports Village, Leigh - Netherlands vs Portugal

July 14 2022, 5pm - Academy Stadium, Manchester - Italy vs Iceland

July 14 2022, 8pm - New York Stadium, Rotherham - France vs Belgium

July 15 2022, 8pm - St Mary’s Stadium, Southampton - Northern Ireland vs England

July 15 2022, 8pm - Community Stadium, Brighton and Hove - Austria vs Norway

July 16 2022, 8pm - Stadium MK, Milton Keynes - Finland vs Germany

July 16 2022, 8pm - Brentford Community Stadium, London - Denmark vs Spain

July 17 2022, 5pm - Bramall Lane, Sheffield - Switzerland vs Netherlands

July 17 2022, 5pm - Leigh Sports Village, Leigh - Sweden vs Portugal

July 18 2022, 8pm - New York Stadium, Rotherham - Iceland vs France

July 18 2022, 8pm - Academy Stadium, Manchester - Italy vs Belgium

England will be competing in the UEFA Euro 2022. Picture: Alamy

Quarter-finals schedule

July 20 2022, 8pm - Community Stadium, Brighton and Hove - Winner Group A vs Runner Up Group B

July 21 2022, 8pm - Brentford Community Stadium, London - Winner Group B vs Runner Up Group A

July 22 2022, 8pm - Leigh Sports Village, Leigh - Winner Group C vs Runner Up Group D

July 23 2022, 8pm - New York Stadium, Rotherham - Winner Group D vs Runner Up Group C

Semi-finals schedule

July 26 2022, 8pm - Bramall Lane, Sheffield - Winner QF 3 vs Winner QF 1

July 27th 2022, 8pm - Stadium MK, Milton Keynes - Winner QF 4 vs Winner QF 2

Final

July 31 2022, 5pm, Wembley Stadium, London - Winner SF 1 vs Winner SF 2

How to get tickets for Women’s Euro 2022

You can buy tickets from the UEFA website after signing up for a free UEFA account.

Prices vary from £10 to £20 for group stage tickets.

England’s three Women’s Euro 2022 group matches and the final at Wembley have all sold out.