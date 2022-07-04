When does the women’s Euro start? Full list of 2022 fixtures and how to get tickets

4 July 2022, 14:44

The women's Euro 2022 is starting in July
The women's Euro 2022 is starting in July. Picture: Alamy

Women's Euros 2022 schedule: All the matches England will play in...

16 nations are set to compete at Women's Euro 2022 this year, with England hosting the matches up and down the country.

Listen on Global Player: RunPod podcast with Jenni Falconer

The teams are divided into four groups of four - with the two highest-ranked teams in each group reaching the quarter-finals.

After that, the winners of each game will head to the next round until the final is held at Wembley at the end of July.

Here’s everything we know about the women’s Euros…

Everything you need to know about the UEFA Euro 2022
Everything you need to know about the UEFA Euro 2022. Picture: Alamy

When does the Women’s Euro 2022 start?

The Euros 2022 kick off on Wednesday July 6 and the final will be held on July 31 at Wembley.

Games will be held across England, with a number of stadiums playing host to the group stages.

Women’s Euro 2022 schedule:

Group stages schedule

  • July 6 2022, 8pm - Old Trafford, Manchester - England vs Austria
  • July 7 2022, 8pm - St Mary’s Stadium, Southampton - Norway vs Northern Ireland
  • July 8 2022, 5pm - Stadium MK, Milton Keynes - Spain vs Finland
  • July 8 2022, 8pm - Brentford Community Stadium, London - Germany vs Denmark
  • July 9 2022, 5pm - Leigh Sports Village, Leigh - Portugal vs Switzerland
  • July 9 2022, 8pm - Bramall Lane, Sheffield - Sweden vs Netherlands
  • July 10 2022, 5pm - Academy Stadium, Manchester - Belgium vs Iceland
  • July 10 2022, 8pm - New York Stadium, Rotherham - France vs Italy
  • July 11 2022, 5pm - St Mary’s Stadium, Southampton - Austria vs Northern Ireland
  • July 11 2022, 8pm - Community Stadium, Brighton and Hove - England vs Norway
  • July 12 2022, 5pm - Stadium MK, Milton Keynes - Denmark vs Finland
  • July 12 2022, 8pm - Brentford Community Stadium, London - Germany vs Spain
  • July 13 2022, 5pm - Bramall Lane, Sheffield - Sweden vs Switzerland
  • July 13 2022, 8pm - Leigh Sports Village, Leigh - Netherlands vs Portugal
  • July 14 2022, 5pm - Academy Stadium, Manchester - Italy vs Iceland
  • July 14 2022, 8pm - New York Stadium, Rotherham - France vs Belgium
  • July 15 2022, 8pm - St Mary’s Stadium, Southampton - Northern Ireland vs England
  • July 15 2022, 8pm - Community Stadium, Brighton and Hove - Austria vs Norway
  • July 16 2022, 8pm - Stadium MK, Milton Keynes - Finland vs Germany
  • July 16 2022, 8pm - Brentford Community Stadium, London - Denmark vs Spain
  • July 17 2022, 5pm - Bramall Lane, Sheffield - Switzerland vs Netherlands
  • July 17 2022, 5pm - Leigh Sports Village, Leigh - Sweden vs Portugal
  • July 18 2022, 8pm - New York Stadium, Rotherham - Iceland vs France
  • July 18 2022, 8pm - Academy Stadium, Manchester - Italy vs Belgium
England will be competing in the UEFA Euro 2022
England will be competing in the UEFA Euro 2022. Picture: Alamy

Quarter-finals schedule

  • July 20 2022, 8pm - Community Stadium, Brighton and Hove - Winner Group A vs Runner Up Group B
  • July 21 2022, 8pm - Brentford Community Stadium, London - Winner Group B vs Runner Up Group A
  • July 22 2022, 8pm - Leigh Sports Village, Leigh - Winner Group C vs Runner Up Group D
  • July 23 2022, 8pm - New York Stadium, Rotherham - Winner Group D vs Runner Up Group C

Semi-finals schedule

  • July 26 2022, 8pm - Bramall Lane, Sheffield - Winner QF 3 vs Winner QF 1
  • July 27th 2022, 8pm - Stadium MK, Milton Keynes - Winner QF 4 vs Winner QF 2

Final

  • July 31 2022, 5pm, Wembley Stadium, London - Winner SF 1 vs Winner SF 2

How to get tickets for Women’s Euro 2022

You can buy tickets from the UEFA website after signing up for a free UEFA account.

Prices vary from £10 to £20 for group stage tickets.

England’s three Women’s Euro 2022 group matches and the final at Wembley have all sold out.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Premier League and Championship clubs given green light over safe standing areas

UK & World

Thunderstorms hamper search for hikers missing after deadly Marmolada glacier avalanche

UK & World

UK weather: Above average temperatures likely next week as heat moves in for July

UK & World

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

Sarah Parish has starred in Hollywood films

Inside Sarah Parish's home life with Coronation Street star husband

Celebrities

17 of Love Island cast members have become millionaires

Who is the richest Love Island contestant ever? 10 stars who have become millionaires

TV & Movies

Eddie Munson plays Metallica's Master of Puppets to distract the Demobats from Vecna's home

What song does Eddie play in Stranger Things?

Netflix

Ferne McCann is engaged!

Ferne McCann engaged after whirlwind romance

Celebrities

Stranger Things 4 dropped on Netflix on Friday, July 1

Stranger Things fans left fuming over season four finale deaths

Netflix

Alexandra Burke has welcomed her first baby

Alexandra Burke gives birth to first baby with boyfriend Darren Randolph

Celebrities

Holly Willoughby is wearing a green spotty dress

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her green spotty dress from & Other Stories

Celebrities

Ronan Keating has reacted to his son going on Love Island

Who is Love Island's Jack Keating? Age, job and famous family revealed

TV & Movies

Love Island star Summer Botwe once starred on EastEnders

Love Island’s Casa Amor bombshell Summer Botwe’s EastEnders role revealed

TV & Movies

Full list of Stranger Things characters who die in season 4

Who dies in Stranger Things season 4 volume 2?

Netflix

Michael Owen has spoken about his daughter's Love Island journey

Michael Owen says he found it ‘difficult’ when daughter Gemma went on Love Island

TV & Movies

Ashley Ness is pregnant with two sets of twins

Woman becomes pregnant with two sets of identical twins at the same time

Lifestyle

Disney, TK Maxx and Sainsbury's are among the brands teachers can get discounts at

Disney, Sainsbury's and TK Maxx offering discounts to these 14 job titles

Lifestyle

Darcy Grey plays Marcus Dean in Emmerdale

Inside Emmerdale actor Darcy Grey's life away from Marcus Dean

TV & Movies

Kirsty has been praised for her clever birthday present hack

Mum shares five gift birthday rule that stops you overspending

Lifestyle