Married at First Sight UK 2022: When was the new series filmed?

Married at First Sight UK is finally back with a brand new series and this time it’s bigger and better than ever.

This time around 16 singletons are hoping to find The One by marrying a potential match on their first date.

The reality show’s experts - Melanie Schilling, Paul C. Brunson, and Charlene Douglas - are back matching the eight couples with their perfect partners.

When was Married at First Sight UK filmed?

While we don’t know the exact day filming started, Married at First Sight UK 2022 was shot earlier this year.

Typically, the contestants would start shooting their backstories for the show in advance, with the weddings then taking place a few weeks later.

Before filming even kicks off, there is quite a lengthy process for the cast.

Firstly, everyone who applies has to go through vigorous auditions to find out about their dating history and past relationships.

Speaking to us exclusively at Heart.co.uk, former star of the show Michelle Jenkins revealed contestants then had to go to a ‘single’s day’.

Opening up about how she ended up on the show, Michelle said: “You started off by sending in an application video online.

"And then you have a couple of phone calls with a producer from the show, where they get to know you a bit better.

“After that you get invited to the ‘single’s day’, where you meet the experts. Then if they think they have a good match for you, the experts do some more digging, they spoke to my family and friends (they even called Owen’s ex-girlfriend)!”

Her husband Owen went on to say he ‘didn’t expect’ the amount of detail the process involved, as he explained he was quizzed 'for hours', while his friends and family were also interviewed.