Married at First Sight UK 2022: Where are Whitney Hughes and Duka Cav now?

Are Whitney Hughes and Duka Cav from Married at First Sight UK still together?

Married at First Sight UK is back with a brand new series and this time around it’s bigger than ever.

Eight couples have already been matched by the romance experts and will try their hand at marriage before moving in together.

And one couple hoping to hit it off are Whitney Hughes and Duka Cav who tied the knot in the first episode of the show.

But are they still together? And where are they now? Here’s what we know…

Whitney Hughes wasn't impressed on MAFS UK. Picture: Channel 4

We don’t know whether Whitney and Duka are still together, but it’s not looking good for the pair.

PA Whitney from St Albans made her feelings pretty clear when she started detailing physical qualities she wants from a partner.

When she was partnered with Duka Cav, a recruitment HR coordinator from Birmingham, Whitney wasn’t impressed.

She said: “I wanted a man who’s a man that’s towering over me, like massive, like a brick house. Compared to a house, maybe he’s a shed.

Whitney Hughes from MAFS UK 2022. Picture: Instagram

“But there’s no patches in his beard, so i’m not going to knock his beard.”

She then went on to tell Duka: “I’m in between maybe saying the vows, or maybe, just like, run.”

Before adding: ‘This is the worst thing I’ve ever done in my f**king life.”

But despite the rough start, Duka said he’s determined to break down her walls and make the marriage work.

Where is Whitney Hughes now?

By the looks of her Instagram, Whitney has been busy enjoying herself hanging out with friends and family.

While the MAFS UK star isn’t giving much away, she shared a post after joining the line up.

Duka married Whitney on MAFS UK 2022. Picture: Instagram

She told her followers: “I would first of all like to say that I’m not a crazy dog lady and secondly, yeah turns out I did marry a stranger this summer 💍. All will be un-veiled in brand new Married at First Sight UK coming soon to E4 and All 4”

Where is Duka Cav now?

Duka is also keeping his whereabouts on the down low, but shared his own post on Instagram.

He wrote: “Due to my diverse life experiences, I've done a lot of crazy things... This is probably the craziest!!!”