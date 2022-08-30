Married at First Sight UK 2022: Where are Whitney Hughes and Duka Cav now?

30 August 2022, 07:27 | Updated: 30 August 2022, 09:10

Are Whitney Hughes and Duka Cav from Married at First Sight UK still together?

Married at First Sight UK is back with a brand new series and this time around it’s bigger than ever.

Eight couples have already been matched by the romance experts and will try their hand at marriage before moving in together.

And one couple hoping to hit it off are Whitney Hughes and Duka Cav who tied the knot in the first episode of the show.

But are they still together? And where are they now? Here’s what we know…

Whitney Hughes wasn't impressed on MAFS UK
Whitney Hughes wasn't impressed on MAFS UK. Picture: Channel 4

Are Whitney Hughes and Duka Cav from Married at First Sight UK still together?

We don’t know whether Whitney and Duka are still together, but it’s not looking good for the pair.

PA Whitney from St Albans made her feelings pretty clear when she started detailing physical qualities she wants from a partner.

When she was partnered with Duka Cav, a recruitment HR coordinator from Birmingham, Whitney wasn’t impressed.

She said: “I wanted a man who’s a man that’s towering over me, like massive, like a brick house. Compared to a house, maybe he’s a shed.

Whitney Hughes from MAFS UK 2022
Whitney Hughes from MAFS UK 2022. Picture: Instagram

“But there’s no patches in his beard, so i’m not going to knock his beard.”

She then went on to tell Duka: “I’m in between maybe saying the vows, or maybe, just like, run.”

Before adding: ‘This is the worst thing I’ve ever done in my f**king life.”

But despite the rough start, Duka said he’s determined to break down her walls and make the marriage work.

Where is Whitney Hughes now?

By the looks of her Instagram, Whitney has been busy enjoying herself hanging out with friends and family.

While the MAFS UK star isn’t giving much away, she shared a post after joining the line up.

Duka married Whitney on MAFS UK 2022
Duka married Whitney on MAFS UK 2022. Picture: Instagram

She told her followers: “I would first of all like to say that I’m not a crazy dog lady and secondly, yeah turns out I did marry a stranger this summer 💍. All will be un-veiled in brand new Married at First Sight UK coming soon to E4 and All 4”

Where is Duka Cav now?

Duka is also keeping his whereabouts on the down low, but shared his own post on Instagram.

He wrote: “Due to my diverse life experiences, I've done a lot of crazy things... This is probably the craziest!!!”

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

MAFS UK is back on E4 for another series

Is Married at First Sight UK 2022 on E4 every night?

The Suspect is filmed across London

The Suspect filming locations: Where is the hospital and police station in the ITV drama?

ITV's The Suspect episode guide

The Suspect episode guide: How many episodes of the ITV drama are there and when is it next on?
The full cast of The Suspect

The Suspect cast: Who is in the new ITV and how do you recognise them?

Here's when Married at First Sight UK was filmed

Married at First Sight UK 2022: When was the new series filmed?

Trending on Heart

Air fryer, oven or microwave? Which do you think costs the least to run?

Is it more expensive to use an oven, an air fryer or a microwave?

Lifestyle

Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton are expecting their first baby

Stacey Dooley announces she's pregnant with Kevin Clifton

Celebrities

Brittany and Josh and Briana and Jeremy's children are cousins as well as brothers

Twin sisters who married twin brothers raising their kids together

Lifestyle

Phillip Schofield underwent surgery on his eye to help with eye floaters

Phillip Schofield undergoes 'pioneering and costly' surgery for 'debilitating' condition

Celebrities

The patient went all the way to the Emergency Department because of their dandruff

Patient went all the way to A&E about dandruff, medic reveals

Lifestyle

Adrian and his neighbour paid thousands to stop dangerous drivers from using their road

Pensioner spends £8,000 installing speed bumps to stop dangerous drivers

Lifestyle

Gladiator is returning with a 'new generation of super-humans'

Gladiators to return to TV next year

Here's what we know about the Married at First Sight UK 2022 couples

Married at First Sight UK 2022: Are any of the couples still together?

A man found this huge spider in his home in Manchester

Man finds huge 'monster' spider lurking in the shadows of his UK home

Lifestyle

Ashley Cain refuses to cut his beard as daughter Azaylia 'used to grab it'

Ashley Cain refuses to cut his beard as daughter Azaylia 'used to grab it'

Celebrities

Nick Kyrgios being sued by Wimbledon spectator who he complained about during the 2022 Men's Final

Nick Kyrgios sued by Wimbledon spectator after claiming she was 'drunk out of her mind'

News

Eurotunnel Le Shuttle passengers had to walk through a service tunnel to escape

Eurotunnel passengers stranded underground 'for five hours' after train breaks down

Lifestyle

Amy Walsh and Toby-Alexander Smith announced their engagement this week

EastEnders actor Toby-Alexander Smith and Emmerdale's Amy Walsh announce engagement

Celebrities

Couple with 40-year age gap still happily married after 17 years

Couple with 40-year age gap still happily married after 17 years

This Morning

Spider season is almost here, are you ready?

Spiders preparing to invade your home as mating season approaches

Lifestyle