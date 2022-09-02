Married at First Sight UK 2022: Where are Chanita and Jordan Emmett-Connelly now?

2 September 2022, 07:24 | Updated: 2 September 2022, 07:57

Are Chanita and Jordan Emmett-Connelly from Married at First Sight UK still together now? Here's what we know about the couple...

We've now seen the brand new Married at First Sight UK walk down the aisle and say ‘I do’ to a total stranger.

And it's fair to say the drama has already started, with some of the couples butting heads.

But one pair hoping to go the distance is Chanita and Jordan, a social worker and an account manager who seem to be well matched.

Here’s everything we know…

Chanita and Jordan were matched on Married at First Sight UK
Chanita and Jordan were matched on Married at First Sight UK. Picture: Channel 4

Are Chanita and Jordan from Married at First Sight UK still together?

It’s not clear whether Chanita and Jordan are still together, but they seemed to get off to a good start.

Following the ceremony, the newlyweds were taken on a romantic honeymoon to Mauritius where they seemed to get closer.

The pair later admitted they had consumated their relationship, with Jordan winking and telling the camera: "No I definitely didn't consumate the marriage last night, no'."

Chanita went on to confirm they'd had more than "a kiss and a cuddle" in bed.

Chanita is living her best life after MAFS UK
Chanita is living her best life after MAFS UK. Picture: Instagram

Where is Chanita now?

Chanita has been have a great time over the past few months, recently jetting to Ephesus Ancient City in Turkey.

She has also been going to plenty of festivals and enjoying some big nights out with her friends.

This comes after Chanita opened up about splitting from her partner of 10-years back in 2020.

"It's so hard to pick out the right people, so I thought why not give the experts a challenge and they can do all the hard work for me," she said.

Jordan has been holidaying in Ibiza
Jordan has been holidaying in Ibiza. Picture: Instagram

Where is Jordan now?

By the looks of his Instagram, Jordan has been enjoying a fun-filled summer, jetting off to Ibiza.

It’s not clear whether Jordan was joined by Chanita on his trip, but he was pictured jumping on a jet ski alone.

Meanwhile, the star described himself as a fun, outgoing guy, and a "great catch" with a good job.

The 29-year-old is looking to find true love and a real connection, admitting: "I want to get married and have kids, and the clock is ticking.”

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Pjay Finch and Jess Potter were matched on Married at First Sight UK

Married at First Sight UK 2022: Where are Pjay Finch and Jess Potter now?

Here's where you can bag £3 cinema tickets from this weekend

National Cinema Day 2022: Where to get £3 tickets from Cineworld, Odeon, Vue and more

The Great British Bake Off is back!

The Great British Bake Off returning on September 13

Winnie The Pooh has transformed

First look at terrifying Winnie the Pooh horror film spin-off

Joshua Richards stas in Emmerdale

Inside Emmerdale star Joshua Richards' life away from soap including Hollywood fame

Trending on Heart

A study has found that Scorpios are the best drivers, but do you agree?

Scorpios are the best drivers, study finds

Lifestyle

Martin Lewis has revealed some ways to get free food

Martin Lewis explains how to get free food from Tesco, Greggs and McDonalds

News

Bill Turnbull has died aged 66

Bill Turnbull dies aged 66 following prostate cancer diagnosis

Celebrities

April was on two reality shows before Married at First Sight UK

Married at First Sight UK's April Banbury has appeared on two other reality shows

The Chase contestant won a record-breaking amount of money

Moment The Chase player makes history with biggest-ever solo win of £80,000

Balamory's PC Plum and Miss Hoolie mark 20 years since kids show started

Balamory's PC Plum and Miss Hoolie mark 20 years since kids show started

This Morning

A mum has gone viral for sharing an email from her neighbour

Mum sparks debate after neighbour tells her kids to stop 'screaming'

Lifestyle

The Sanderson Sisters are back!

Hocus Pocus sequel release date confirmed with spooky new poster

Mrs Brown's Boys will be back next year

Mrs Brown's Boys return date confirmed with new series and special

The Chase contestant has been criticised

The Chase fans accuse first player of 'sabotaging' team with low offer

April Banbury and George Roberts were matched on Married at First Sight

Married at First Sight UK 2022: Where are April Banbury and George Roberts now?

Thomas Hartley and Adrian Sanderson married on MAFS UK

Married at First Sight UK 2022: Where are Thomas Hartley and Adrian Sanderson now?

Would you pay more for an adult-only flight?

Woman sat next to screaming child asks airlines to offer adult-only flights

Lifestyle

Who has signed up to The Masked Dancer? Here's what we know...

Who is on The Masked Dancer 2022? All the clues and theories so far

Quaden Bayles looked dapper in a Calvin Klein suit for the premiere

Boy with dwarfism, 11, walks red carpet after overcoming horrific bullying

Lifestyle