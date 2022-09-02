Married at First Sight UK 2022: Where are Chanita and Jordan Emmett-Connelly now?

Are Chanita and Jordan Emmett-Connelly from Married at First Sight UK still together now? Here's what we know about the couple...

We've now seen the brand new Married at First Sight UK walk down the aisle and say ‘I do’ to a total stranger.

And it's fair to say the drama has already started, with some of the couples butting heads.

But one pair hoping to go the distance is Chanita and Jordan, a social worker and an account manager who seem to be well matched.

Here’s everything we know…

Chanita and Jordan were matched on Married at First Sight UK. Picture: Channel 4

Are Chanita and Jordan from Married at First Sight UK still together?

It’s not clear whether Chanita and Jordan are still together, but they seemed to get off to a good start.

Following the ceremony, the newlyweds were taken on a romantic honeymoon to Mauritius where they seemed to get closer.

The pair later admitted they had consumated their relationship, with Jordan winking and telling the camera: "No I definitely didn't consumate the marriage last night, no'."

Chanita went on to confirm they'd had more than "a kiss and a cuddle" in bed.

Chanita is living her best life after MAFS UK. Picture: Instagram

Where is Chanita now?

Chanita has been have a great time over the past few months, recently jetting to Ephesus Ancient City in Turkey.

She has also been going to plenty of festivals and enjoying some big nights out with her friends.

This comes after Chanita opened up about splitting from her partner of 10-years back in 2020.

"It's so hard to pick out the right people, so I thought why not give the experts a challenge and they can do all the hard work for me," she said.

Jordan has been holidaying in Ibiza. Picture: Instagram

Where is Jordan now?

By the looks of his Instagram, Jordan has been enjoying a fun-filled summer, jetting off to Ibiza.

It’s not clear whether Jordan was joined by Chanita on his trip, but he was pictured jumping on a jet ski alone.

Meanwhile, the star described himself as a fun, outgoing guy, and a "great catch" with a good job.

The 29-year-old is looking to find true love and a real connection, admitting: "I want to get married and have kids, and the clock is ticking.”