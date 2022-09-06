Married at First Sight UK 2022: Where are Jenna Robinson and Zoe Clifton now?

Are Jenna Robinson and Zoe Clifton from Married at First Sight still together? Find out everything…

In case you missed it, Married at First Sight UK is back and we are so excited.

The reality show sees 16 singletons matched up with a stranger based on things like hobbies and future goals.

And one couple hoping to go the distance is MAFS UK’s first ever lesbian couple - Jenna Robinson and Zoe Clifton.

So, are Jenna and Zoe still together? Here’s what we know…

Jenna marries Zoe on MAFS UK. Picture: Channel 4

Are Jenna and Zoe from Married at First Sight UK still together?

It’s not clear whether Jenna and Zoe are still a couple, but they do both still follow each other on Instagram.

So if the pair did break up, they are seemingly on good terms.

Viewers were first introduced to Jenna, 32, during the brides' hen do when she clashed with gay groom Thomas.

While she said she didn't believe in being walked down the aisle, Thomas thought as members of the LGBTQ+ community, they should uphold marital traditions.

Jenna joined the MAFS UK line up. Picture: Instagram

As for Zoe, the MAFS UK star from West Midlands describes herself as an "outgoing, ambitious and successful professional".

She is hoping to find a genuine connection with someone who can bring out her softer side.

Where is Jenna Robinson now?

Since filming wrapped up, Blackpool-born Jenna has been having a good time with her friends and family.

She previously said she’s hoping the process will match her with the love of her life, saying: "I don’t like dating apps and I don’t go out anywhere to meet anyone, so this is the only way I’m going to find love...hopefully.”

Zoe is hoping to find The One on MAFS UK. Picture: Instagram

Where is Zoe Clifton now?

Zoe, 30, headed to Ibiza after filming MAFS UK and has been enjoying her summer.

She admitted before the experience: "I’ve never been with someone and thought ‘I want to grow old with you’".

After joining the show, Zoe admitted: “So i’ve been keeping a little secret… I may have married a stranger 👀

“Trust me when I say it’s well worth a watch! 🤯 make sure you all tune into the brand new Married at First Sight UK.”