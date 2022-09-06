Married at First Sight UK 2022: Where are Jenna Robinson and Zoe Clifton now?

6 September 2022, 11:20

Are Jenna Robinson and Zoe Clifton from Married at First Sight still together? Find out everything…

In case you missed it, Married at First Sight UK is back and we are so excited.

The reality show sees 16 singletons matched up with a stranger based on things like hobbies and future goals.

And one couple hoping to go the distance is MAFS UK’s first ever lesbian couple - Jenna Robinson and Zoe Clifton.

So, are Jenna and Zoe still together? Here’s what we know…

Jenna marries Zoe on MAFS UK
Jenna marries Zoe on MAFS UK. Picture: Channel 4

Are Jenna and Zoe from Married at First Sight UK still together?

It’s not clear whether Jenna and Zoe are still a couple, but they do both still follow each other on Instagram.

So if the pair did break up, they are seemingly on good terms.

Viewers were first introduced to Jenna, 32, during the brides' hen do when she clashed with gay groom Thomas.

While she said she didn't believe in being walked down the aisle, Thomas thought as members of the LGBTQ+ community, they should uphold marital traditions.

Jenna joined the MAFS UK line up
Jenna joined the MAFS UK line up. Picture: Instagram

As for Zoe, the MAFS UK star from West Midlands describes herself as an "outgoing, ambitious and successful professional".

She is hoping to find a genuine connection with someone who can bring out her softer side.

Where is Jenna Robinson now?

Since filming wrapped up, Blackpool-born Jenna has been having a good time with her friends and family.

She previously said she’s hoping the process will match her with the love of her life, saying: "I don’t like dating apps and I don’t go out anywhere to meet anyone, so this is the only way I’m going to find love...hopefully.”

Zoe is hoping to find The One on MAFS UK
Zoe is hoping to find The One on MAFS UK. Picture: Instagram

Where is Zoe Clifton now?

Zoe, 30, headed to Ibiza after filming MAFS UK and has been enjoying her summer.

She admitted before the experience: "I’ve never been with someone and thought ‘I want to grow old with you’".

After joining the show, Zoe admitted: “So i’ve been keeping a little secret… I may have married a stranger 👀

“Trust me when I say it’s well worth a watch! 🤯 make sure you all tune into the brand new Married at First Sight UK.”

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

MAFS Australia couple Martha Kalifatidis and Michael Brunelli are expecting a child

Inside Married at First Sight Australia star’s Martha Kalifatidis and Michael Brunelli's pregnancy
People have been taking to Twitter to react to the Don't Worry Darling drama

Don't Worry Darling: Funniest Twitter reactions to cast and premiere drama

Prawn Cocktail is a contestant on The Masked Dancer

Who is Prawn Cocktail on The Masked Dancer? Celebrity identity clues and theories revealed

Odd Socks on The Masked Dancer

Who is Odd socks on The Masked Dancer? Celebrity identity clues and theories revealed

Amanda Holden has hinted she could be behind Scissors on The Masked Dancer

Amanda Holden hints she's Scissors in the Masked Dancer 2022

Trending on Heart

Karen's Diner has come to the UK

Karen's Diner UK locations revealed in Birmingham, London and Manchester

Lifestyle

Richie and Lara were matched on Married at First Sight UK

Married at First Sight UK 2022: Where are Lara Eyre and Richie now?

This Morning is now giving away energy bills as a prize on Spin To Win

This Morning is now giving away energy bills as a prize on Spin To Win

This Morning

Parents are being warned about sharing photos of their kids

Warning to parents who share photos of their children’s first day at school

Lifestyle

Holly Willoughby is wearing a dress from & Other Stories

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her pinafore dress from & Other Stories

Celebrities

Where are Kasia and Kwame Badu from MAFS UK now?

Married at First Sight UK 2022: Where are Kasia and Kwame Badu now?

A mum has fumed at her mother-in-law

Mum 'filled with rage' after mother-in-law has her five-year-old daughter's ears pierced

Lifestyle

Prince William and Kate Middleton will be played by Meg Bellamy and Ed McVey

The Crown cast Kate Middleton and Prince William for season six

Netflix

Christmas light switch-on events are being cancelled across the United Kingdom,

Councils cancel Christmas light switch-on events due to financial crisis

Lifestyle

Christine McGuinness has been trying on wedding dresses

Christine McGuinness tries on wedding dresses weeks after Paddy split

Celebrities

Who is behind the Pillar and Post mask?

The Masked Dancer viewers convinced Pillar & Post are This Morning favourites

Holly Willoughby is wearing a red dress

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her red shirt and midi skirt

Celebrities

Candlestick is competing to win The Masked Dancer

Who is Candlestick on The Masked Dancer? Celebrity identity clues and theories revealed

Pillar and Post are the first ever duo on the Masked Dancer

Who are Pillar and Post on The Masked Dancer? Celebrity identity clues and theories revealed
The Masked Dancer Scissors clues revealed

Who is Scissors on The Masked Dancer? Celebrity identity clues and theories revealed