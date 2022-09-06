Married at First Sight UK 2022: Where are Kasia and Kwame Badu now?

Are Kasia and Kwame from Married at First Sight UK still together? Find out everything…

Married at First Sight UK is back and better than ever.

This time around, there are eight couples who are hoping they’ll go the distance after being matched by our dating experts.

And one pair who didn’t exactly get off to a good start is Kasia and Kwame who tied the knot during the second week of the show.

But what happened to Kasia and Kwame and where are they now? Here’s what we know…

Kasia and Kwame were matched on Married at First Sight UK. Picture: Channel 4

Are Kasia and Kwame from Married at First Sight UK still together?

It’s not clear whether Kasia and Kwame are still together, but it wasn’t exactly love at first sight.

As Kasia is seen walking up the aisle, Kwame made a comment about her not being his type.

Things got more awkward when the newlyweds got into their honeymoon suite and Kwame told Kasia she should take the sofa bed, with Kasia saying "intimacy is really important" to her.

And it’s not looking good as neither of the MAFS UK contestants currently follow each other on Instagram. We’ll have to wait and see what happens…

Kasia is after a 'connection' on MAFS UK. Picture: Instagram

Where is Kasia now?

By the looks of her Instagram, Kasia has been enjoying her summer with her daughter.

The 36-year-old businesswoman from London left school at 16 to have her first baby and managed to raise two children and start her own company.

Now that her kids are older, Kasia is focusing on herself and wants to find a man to settle down with.

Kwame is looking to settle down on MAFS UK. Picture: Instagram

Where is Kwame Badu now?

Kwame, 42, has seemingly gone back to his job as a motivational speaker and business consultant.

He has been appearing on many TV shows and podcasts over the past few months, as well as spending time with his young children.