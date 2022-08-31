Married at First Sight UK 2022: Where are April Banbury and George Roberts now?

31 August 2022, 09:15

April Banbury and George Roberts were matched on Married at First Sight
April Banbury and George Roberts were matched on Married at First Sight. Picture: Instagram

Are April Banbury and George Roberts still together and what happened to them after Married at First Sight UK?

Married at First Sight UK fans rejoice because a brand new series of the show has kicked off, and this time eight new couples are hoping they’ve met The One.

Matched by relationship experts Paul C Brunson, Mel Schilling and Charlene Douglas, the singletons will tie the knot on their first date and attempt to make their marriages work.

One pair hoping to make it to the end of the show is April Banbury and George Roberts who walked up the aisle during the second episode of the show.

But what happened to April and George and where are they now?

April and George married on MAFS UK
April and George married on MAFS UK. Picture: Channel 4

Are April and George from Married at First Sight UK still together?

While we don’t know whether April and George are still together, things seemed to start well between the pair.

The E4 show's experts claimed April and George would make a ‘fairytale’ match, with George over the moon with his new wife.

"She's stunning, her eyes are just delicious, she's gorgeous!,” he said, adding that he already ‘felt something’.

George, who has four children after a 12 year marriage, later admitted he was nervous to tell his new wife about his kids, adding: "Just hope it goes well!"

April was crowned Miss Great Britain 2020/21
April was crowned Miss Great Britain 2020/21. Picture: Instagram

Things got awkward when April admitted she wasn't sure if she wanted children, before admitting she was ‘scared and nervous’ to be a stepmum and felt ‘immense pressure’.

George asked: "Are you alone, is it just you?”, before adding: "Do you have children?"

April replied: "I'm not sure if I want children," before asking: "Do you have children?"

"Yeah," said George and went on to clarify he has four.

However, April later warmed to the idea, saying a man with three daughters could be just what she needed.

Where is April Banbury now?

April - who was crowned Miss Great Britain 2021 - has been living her best life since leaving the show.

She has been interviewed on various TV shows, as well as attending glitzy premieres and parties with her friends.

After appearing on ITV’s Lorraine, she told her Instagram followers: “Aaaahhh- What a pinch me moment 🙊😍🙌🏻

“🤍Today I had the absolute honour of being interviewed by the amazing @christinelampard with @chanita__x on @lorraine about @e4mafsuk 🤍 💍 Catch the full show on ITV Hub (or swipe right and see part of my wobbly recorded version🤣)

George Roberts married April on Married at First Sight UK
George Roberts married April on Married at First Sight UK. Picture: Instagram

“💞I feel incredibly honoured to have been able to show my wedding dress today too, that I made in under 2 weeks-eeek!! 👗✂️

“💞Thank you so much for having me, I had the best time 💞”.

Where is George Roberts now?

Meanwhile, George has been enjoying spending time with his family since he wrapped up filming of MAFS UK.

Ahead of the show, he said on Instagram: “Just as nervous as the wedding day 😬x

“So much love for those who have been there through out this journey ... it's a wild experience !

“A huge thank you from the bottom of my heart to all the cast, production, the experts. And my trusted friends ❤️❤️❤️ Did this for love.”

