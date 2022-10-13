Married At First Sight reunion so dramatic ‘production was forced to step-in’

The MAFS UK reunion was full of drama. Picture: Channel 4

Married at First Sight UK 2022 reunion: When is it and what happens?

If you’re anything like us, you’re probably completely hooked on Married at First Sight UK.

But while the series is coming to an end, there is still a very fiery reunion coming our way.

Viewers will see the show wrap up this week, before two reunion episodes take place next week on Monday 17th and Tuesday 18th of October 2022.

And with so much drama over the past few weeks, the tension hit an all time high and production were even forced to step in.

There will be plenty of drama at the MAFS UK reunion. Picture: Channel 4

A source told The Sun: "The reunion is like nothing you've seen before - it's all kicking off.

"It's explosive, let's just say that that the previous dinner parties have got nothing on what's about to happen."

They added: "Everyone is at the reunion and at one point everyone was shouting and screaming at someone.

"No one could be heard, and everyone was rowing with each other - it was mayhem.

"Luckily there were no drinks thrown but a lot was consumed."

This comes after Thomas Hartley and Adrian Sanderson called quits on their relationship just days before the final vows.

Thomas and Adrian left MAFS UK. Picture: Channel 4

Halfway through a recent dinner party, Thomas became emotional as he said: "Looking around the table I'm seeing how happy everyone is and I just don't feel like that.”

Talk then turned to the future as Thomas told Adrian he needed more intimacy in their relationship, continuing: "I just wanted someone to love me, and I wanted someone to be with me forever.

"I adore you no matter what, you've got everything I'd ever want in a man, just not that one thing that I need.”

"I don't feel like we can go to final vows when we've got so much to work on," Thomas said.

"Just because we love each other, doesn't mean we're supposed to be together."

Adrian said to Thomas: "Whenever you felt vulnerable, I needed you to know someone was there. I wanted you to know that someone would stick through."

The pair then ‘bowed out gracefully’ as they left the dinner party.