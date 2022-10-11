Married at First Sight UK 2022: Which of the couples are still together now?

Who is still together from Married at First Sight UK 2022? Here's what's happened to the couples...

Married at First Sight UK has been giving us plenty of drama over the past few weeks.

As well as some genuine connections, there’s been fights, make-ups, break-ups and even a few walk-outs.

But as we come to the end of another series, some viewers have been wondering whether any of the couples have gone the distance.

Since the show was filmed at the start of the year, a lot has happened since the cameras stopped rolling.

So, are any of the couples still together now? Here’s what we know…

Are any of the Married at First Sight UK 2022 couples still together?

Are Jess Potter and Pjay Finch still together?

Jess Potter and Pjay Finch left MAFS UK. Picture: Channel 4

That’s a firm no for Jess and Pjay.

These two were the first couple to leave the show after Jess admitted she wasn’t attracted to Pjay despite forming a friendship.

Since the show, Pjay has gone back to his day job working with the Dreamboys, while Jess has also reportedly returned to her role as a dental hygienist.

Are Lara Eyre and Richie Dews still together?

Lara Eyre and Richie Dews left MAFS UK. Picture: Channel 4

Another no from these two.

Things didn’t exactly go well for Lara and Richie who ended up clashing during the experiment over their “lack of communication”.

After his exit, Richie said: “If I'm really honest I'm heartbroken because part of me thought that she was the one.”

Speaking to the camera, Lara said: "I wanted sunset walks on the beach and he wanted personal growth."

Lara is back in her hometown of Nottingham where she has been spending lots of time with her young son, while musician and producer Richie has been working on his music.

Are April Banbury and George Roberts still together?

April Banbury and George Roberts have gone their separate ways. Picture: Channel 4

No, April and George have gone their separate ways since Married at First Sight UK.

George was arrested earlier this month on suspicion of controlling and coercive behaviour, after three of his ex-girlfriends claimed he was an ‘emotional abuser.’

Since leaving the show, April has continued to pursue her pilot training.

Are Duka Cav and Whitney Hughes still together?

Duka Cav and Whitney Hughes have split on MAFS UK. Picture: Channel 4

A definite no from Duka and Whitney.

Duka left the experiment after his marriage to Whitney ended very badly.

The pair spent their whole time together arguing and didn’t manage to bond at all, with Whitney even calling her husband ‘fake’.

Things took a turn when Matt Murray then caught Whitney’s eye…

Duka has seemingly gone back to working in recruitment, while Whitney continued the show with Matt.

Are Gemma Rose and Matt Murray still together?

Gemma Rose and Matt Murray split on MAFS UK. Picture: Channel 4

Unsurprisingly Gemma Rose and Matt Murray aren’t together either.

They entered the show as part of a new couple but broke up when Whitney and Matt got together.

Gemma has since gone on to speak about her appearance on the show on various podcasts and shares content on OnlyFans.

Are Whitney Hughes and Matt Murray still together?

Whitney Hughes and Matt Murray seem to still be together. Picture: Instagram

Yes, it seems Whitney and Matt are still together.

The pair formed a connection and re-entered the show as a new couple. They appear to still be going strong as they have been sharing photos and videos together.

Are Thomas Hartley and Adrian Sanderson still together?

Thomas Hartley and Adrian Sanderson are seemingly still together. Picture: Instagram

Thomas and Adrian didn’t get off to the best start when Thomas admitted Adrian wasn’t his type.

But despite some very big and very public arguments during the experiment, the pair seem to be stronger than ever.

The couple often share photos together on social media and declare their love for one another.

Are Kasia and Kwame Badu still together?

Kasia and Kwame Badu have seemingly broken up. Picture: Channel 4

No, Kasia and Kwame have gone their separate ways since filming Married at First Sight UK.

Things got awkward between the pair when Kwame refused to allow Kasia to visit his house during the homestay.

Kasia has since shared photos labelling her husband a “Pawn” and herself a “Queen”.

Are Chanita and Jordan Emmett-Connelly still together?

Chanita and Jordan Emmett-Connelly are seemingly still close. Picture: Instagram

Despite being hailed as one of the strongest couples, Jordan and Chanita have seemingly broken up.

Since leaving the show, Jordan was snapped on a night out with a Geordie Shore star, whereas Chanita seems to be enjoying her life back in Manchester.

Are Jenna Robinson and Zoe Clifton still together?

Jenna Robinson and Zoe Clifton are seemingly still close. Picture: Instagram

Things are looking good for MAFS UK’s first lesbian couple as they appear to still be close.

Jenna’s sister Josie recently posted a photo with Zoe on Instagram, while the couple continue to share photos from the process.

Jenna is still running her independent waste-free shop while Zoe seems to still be working as a quantity surveyor.

Are Sophie Brown and Jonathan Wileman still together?

Sophie Brown and Jonathan Wileman are seemingly not together. Picture: Channel 4

It’s unclear whether these two are still together after they joined as a late couple but it's not looking good.

Sophie has seemingly gone back to her tech career in Manchester, while Jonathon prefers a slower pace of life in a rural town.