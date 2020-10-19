Married at First Sight UK 2020: What happened to Michelle and Owen Jenkins?

Owen and Michelle were matched on Married at First Sight UK. Picture: Channel 4

Are Married at First Sight UK's Michelle and Owen still together? And where are they now? Here's what we know...

Married at First Sight UK is back on our screens with a brand new series which was filmed during lockdown.

And one couple hoping to go the distance is Michelle and Owen, who were paired by the matchmaking experts earlier this year.

The pair even had to quarantine together after they tied the knot just before the whole country was forced into isolation.

But what happened to Owen and Michelle after the show and are they still together now? Here’s what we know…

Owen and Michelle got married at the end of March. Picture: Channel 4

What happened to Michelle and Owen from Married at First Sight UK?

25-year-old primary school teacher Michelle and IT manager Owen Jenkins, 31, seemingly hit it off from the get go.

Michelle revealed that she ‘instantly felt calmer’ when she first saw Owen on the day of their wedding, while he said she looked ‘gorgeous’ walking down the aisle.

But after the pair moved in together at Owen’s parents’ house in Sheffield, they started to realise they disagreed on many things - including housework and food.

“Owen has the most ridiculous relationship with food,” Michelle fumed at one point, with Owen responding: “I’ve got a lot better as I’ve got older. I’ve started eating mushrooms and eggs about three years ago. That was a huge, life-changing moment.

“I just don’t like spicy food, right? I don’t think spice adds anything to food. So a korma, which everyone would say is only mild, is still mildly spicy.”

Seemingly questioning their relationship, Michelle later added: “I don’t think he’s joking. I think he only eats very, very bland food. I don’t think he’s heard of flavour before.

“I don’t really know how I feel about it. I’m not sure I want to subject myself to a world of just surviving on bland food.”

While it’s not been confirmed whether Michelle and Owen are still together, Owen’s Facebook page states his relationship status as ‘single’.

One comment on Owen’s most recent profile picture - which sees him posing with character ET - says: “Jeez mate, Michelle’s let herself go a bit,” and Owen has liked it.

While Michelle hasn’t revealed whether the pair are still an item, she has spoken about what she is looking for in a partner.

She told Grazia: "I think it's exactly that, I'm looking for a partner, someone to share things with and to feel like you're part of a team.

"Someone who wants to do the same things I do, someone who’s ambitious and wants to explore and have adventures together."

Owen also told Lorraine ahead of the season's debut that he initially didn’t want to get married on camera.

He said: "I personally would have rather done it without the cameras. Every emotion you can feel, I felt. Excited, scared, hyper.

“I’d just met all her family and friends! I couldn’t stand still until after the ceremony.”

