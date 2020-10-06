Married at First Sight UK 2020: Are the couples still together?

The Married at First Sight UK couples. Picture: Channel 4

Are Michelle and Owen still together from Married at First Sight UK, and what happened between Shareen and David?

Married at First Sight UK is back on our screens this October with two new couples hoping to get their happy ever after.

And this year Michelle and Owen and Shareen and David have been matched by the experts based on their likes and dislikes.

But as we get to know the stars of the show, viewers are desperate to know whether they make it all the way to the end of the process.

Well, while Channel 4 are keeping tight lipped about the outcome of MAFS UK, here’s everything we know about the couples…

Are the Married at First Sight UK 2020 couples still together?

Michelle and Owen

While Michelle has a wobble right before she is due to get married, these two are seemingly a great match.

Despite only meeting days before, the couple were forced to move in together during lockdown at Owen’s mum’s house as she was away.

Read More: When does Married at First Sight UK 2020 start?

Speaking about her wedding, Michelle, 25, told the Mirror: “The moment I saw Owen I instantly felt calmer because he had such a kind aura around him. I found him attractive and the feelings of being terrified just instantly fell away.”

Michelle from Married at First Sight UK. Picture: Channel 4

And it seems like the physical attraction was there straight away for Owen, 31, who added: “I did a little fist bump to myself.

“Michelle looked gorgeous and I was like, ‘Come on, she’s hot!’.

“That physical attraction was definitely there straight away and then I just felt relief that she hadn’t done a runner and had actually turned up!”

Despite being sworn to secrecy over the state of their marriage, they seem to be on good terms, as Owen gushed over his wife, saying: “We wouldn’t have met if it hadn’t been for how we got married.”

Shareen and David

Shareen and David also haven’t revealed whether they are still on good terms.

However, they recently spoke openly about their fondness for one another after filming ended.

Talking about the moment she met her husband, Shareen told DailyMail: “I looked at him and I felt that instant sigh of relief. I thought, 'Oh, he's a good-looking man. That's a relief, wow, OK, I'm happy!'”

David also added: “I fancied her the minute I saw her.

“We were saying our vows and I got pretty emotional. We did end up having a bit of a fumble when it came to our first kiss. I went for the lips and she went for the cheek! But it was funny, it helped break the ice.”

Shareen and David married on Channel 4. Picture: Channel 4

David, 56, and Shareen, 47, are the oldest couple to be matched and married on the show and have five children between them.

David was married for a decade before signing up to the show, but hinted this could be the real thing as he said: “I'm actually treating this more seriously, if anything, than my first marriage.”

He also said he’s willing to work at the marriage, explaining: “My journey is 50 years with somebody, not two months.

“So if the chemistry happens on day one, wonderful. If it happens on day six, or month six, it doesn't really bother me. I've been single for a year so it's no rush for me in that department.

He cheekily added: “Coming on this show was about the next chapter of my life, and you'll have to wait and see whether that's going to be with Shareen or not.”

Now Read: Married at First Sight Australia season 6: Where are all the couples now?