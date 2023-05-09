Married at First Sight Australia: All the drama that happened after the reunion

All the drama that happened after Married at First Sight Australia. Picture: Instagram

By Naomi Bartram

What happened after Married at First Sight Australia 2023? All the details and who's still together...

Married At First Sight Australia season ten promised some lucky singletons they could marry their perfect match.

Unsurprisingly, things didn’t exactly go to plan for a lot of the couples, with more breakups, arguments and walk outs than we’ve ever seen on the show before.

It’s fair to say the success rate of the ‘experiment' isn’t exactly amazing, but that didn’t stop millions of us tuning in to watch the drama unfold.

So, as MAFS Australia wraps up for another year - and the shock reunion draws to a close - what happened after the cameras stopped rolling? Here’s all the details…

Melinda and Layton are still together after MAFS Australia. Picture: Instagram/Channel Nine

What happened after the Married at First Sight Australia reunion?

Only two couples have stayed together

While a few of the couples decided to stay together at the final vows, only two pairs are still together now.

We can all breathe a collective sigh of relief as Melinda Willis and Layton Mills are still together following their time on the show.

They’ve been spotted out together all over Australia and recently had a double date with former co-star Caitlin McConville and her new boyfriend Kobe.

Tahnee and Ollie now live together after MAFS Australia. Picture: Instagram

Tahnee Cook and Ollie Skelton are also going strong, with the couple even talking about their future together.

Despite finding out they are actually related, according to reports the couple have even signed a 12 month lease on a house in Sydney and have moved in together.

Tahnee told Who magazine: "We don't want kids right now. It's something we've discussed though.

"Right now, I'm just living my life and if that happens for me one day, then I'll be blessed."

Many stars have new partners

It didn’t take many of the stars of the show long to move on from their failed marriages and many have debuted their new partners.

Married At First Sight stars set to come together for reunion

After splitting from Shannon Adams, Caitlin McConville has been spending a lot of time with her new boyfriend Kobe.

And while Lyndall Grace and Cameron Wood didn’t work out after the show, Cam now has a new girlfriend Cheyanne.

Lyndall has since claimed she met Cam’s partner whilst filming the show during homestay week and at the time she was introduced as his friend.

We all know Bronte Schofield and Harrison Boon didn’t have an easy time on the show, but Harrison has also moved on.

He is now dating a woman named Gina, with Bronte breaking her silence earlier this month.

Bronte Schofield and Harrison Boon were matched on Married at First Sight Australia. Picture: Channel Nine/E4

The star responded to a comment someone on TikTok had made about Gina, saying: "His new gf is stunning and I wish her nothing but the best with Harrison."

She added: "Dimming someone else’s light won’t make yours shine any brighter."

As for MAFS Australia groom Dan Hunjas, well after his split from Sandy Jawanda, he is now dating nurse and social media influencer, Samantha Symes.

The pair have been good friends for years and Samantha even attended his wedding to Sandy last year.

Jesse and Claire got together on MAFS Australia. Picture: Channel 9/E4

Jesse and Claire didn't reunite

Jesse Burford has since opened up about the truth behind his "reunion" with wife, Claire Nomarhas after the reunion.

Writing on Facebook, Jesse explained: "Allow me to clarify. Almost everything I say about Claire that night has been craftily edited to appear that there’s still a chance for us."

He added: "I actually spent the entire drive to the reunion talking about how I wasn't too keen on seeing Claire or Adam and how I wanted to mostly be by myself that night.

"What you saw was Claire and I simply being polite, friendly and kind to each other. No need for a fight."

Tayla and Hugo were matched on MAFS Australia. Picture: Channel Nine/E4

MAFS Australia couples drama

There were some rumours that Tayla Winter and Cam Woods enjoyed some flirting after the show.

Tayla tied the knot with Hugo Armstrong, while Cam got married to Lyndall Grace on MAFS, but they are said to have connected following filming.

Tayla has since addressed the speculation and admitted Cam ‘flashed’ her during a FaceTime call.

"Yeah, there is a little bit of truth to that,” she said, adding that Cam was a "loose cannon," and that it was "very one-sided".