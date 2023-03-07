Married at First Sight Australia 2023: Where are Lyndall Grace and Cameron Woods now?

7 March 2023, 12:58

Lyndall Grace and Cameron Woods were matched on MAFS
Lyndall Grace and Cameron Woods were matched on MAFS. Picture: Instagram
Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

Are Lyndall and Cam from Married at First Sight Australia season 10 still together? Here's what we know...

Married at First Sight Australia fans rejoice because it’s back on our screens in the UK and it’s bigger than ever.

For season 10 of the reality show, 20 singletons are hoping to find The One after being matched by three love experts; including Lyndall Grace and Cameron Woods.

Lyndall and Cameron are two of the contestants who decided to tie the knot after meeting for the first time on their wedding day.

But what happened to Lyndall and Cameron and are they still together? Here’s what we know about the MAFS couple…

Lyndall Grace and Cameron Woods were matched on MAFS
Lyndall Grace and Cameron Woods were matched on MAFS. Picture: Channel Nine/E4

Are MAFS’ Lyndall and Cameron still together?

Lyndall and Cameron were the first MAFS couple to be paired up and things got very emotional before the wedding.

The bride was previously diagnosed with Cystic Fibrosis, but after new medication her life expectancy was increased and she now has a new outlook on life.

Things started off well, with the pair bonding over their love of food, with Lyndall's dad even saying he has "a good gut feeling" about it.

Lyndall and Cam have reportedly split up after MAFS
Lyndall and Cam have reportedly split up after MAFS. Picture: Channel Nine/E4

But unfortunately it looks like things went downhill pretty quickly as reports suggest Lyndall coupled up with another cast member after the experience… Josh White!

A participant told the Daily Mail: “Josh and Lyndall were secretly hooking up for weeks,” the source said.

"Things started when he told her he really liked her and felt like kissing her, and she said, ‘Well, go on then’."

Where is MAFS’ Lyndall now?

Lyndall seems to be enjoying a new romance with Josh, with the pair first being connected to one another back in December.

She is yet to speak out on the rumours and there is currently nothing on her social media that suggests she has moved on from Cam.

Where is Cam from MAFS now?

Carpenter Cam from Darwin had no previous relationship experience but seemed pretty smitten with his match.

During Confessions week and Intimacy week, he opened up to his partner and they became one of the strongest couples.

Now, Cam seems to be enjoying his life as a reality star and it doesn’t seem as if he will go back to his job as a carpenter.

