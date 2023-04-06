MAFS Australia's Dan Hunjas forced to apologise to Sandy Jawanda after shock reunion

6 April 2023, 08:08

Dan Hunjas from Married at First Sight Australia had to apologise to Sandy Jawanda
Dan Hunjas from Married at First Sight Australia had to apologise to Sandy Jawanda. Picture: Channel Nine/E4/Instagram
By Naomi Bartram

Married At First Sight's Dan Hunjas behaviour towards his bride Sandy Jawanda was exposed during the reunion.

Married at First Sight Australia star Dan Hunjas has said sorry to his bride Sandy Jawanda after he received backlash.

The couple got off to a good start, but things went downhill after the infamous pocket-dial scandal when Evelyn Ellis claimed that she'd heard Dan saying nasty things about his partner.

Following the drama, Dan and Sandy decided to split up during the fourth commitment ceremony.

Now Dan has apologised for ‘disrespecting’ Sandy with a post on social media which included a photo of the couple sitting on opposite sides of a sofa.

He said: "The gap on the couch says it all... Sandy and I are worlds apart. From completely separate lives on completely separate journeys.

“We crossed paths for what was a very small, yet significant moment in time. We enjoyed some great times together and also some challenging times."

He continued: "I am sorry for the way I showed up at times. In the end, I was frustrated and exhausted and allowed my ego to take over and express myself in ways that were regrettable. And in the process, hurt and disrespected Sandy.

“I ended up treating the experiment the same way I thought it treated our match... Like a joke. I have to own that.

"The gifts are in the lessons to make the necessary changes to be better. We should have left weeks earlier. You cannot put a bird and a fish together and expect them to fall in love with no common interests or passions."

Dan added: "But as one chapter closes, another opens... So spread your wings Sandy and fly high. All the best."

This comes after the shock MAFS Australia reunion seemingly exposed the way Dan treated his bride Sandy off screen.

During the episode, Hugo Armstrong was seen telling the crew about Dan's shock remarks.

Sandy and Dan were matched on MAFS
Sandy and Dan were matched on MAFS. Picture: Channel Nine/E4

After seeing the clip, Sandy hit out at her ex, telling Dan: “Stop looking at Hugo. I know what you're doing. Stop intimidating him. I see it in your eyes, Dan, I've dealt with you for two months full-time, and I know exactly what you do.

“You're doing it to me right now. Stop trying to intimidate me and stop me from speaking.”

She then went on to reveal more details about their relationship, explaining: “The night before we went to bed, he said things like, ‘I don't understand why you only want to get intimate in the dark. I'm not vibing with this, Sandy. I date girls who walk around in skimpy clothes’.”

Following filming, Dan has gone on to date nurse and influencer Samantha Symes, who was actually a guest at his wedding to Sandy.

