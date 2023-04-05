Married at First Sight Australia's Jesse Burford slams backlash over Claire Nomarhas reunion

Jesse has defended himself from MAFS Australia fans. Picture: Channel Nine/E4

MAFS Australia's Jesse Burford has claimed he was 'edited' during the reunion episode.

Married at First Sight Australia star Jesse Burford has opened up about his relationship with Claire Nomarhas since they finished filming.

The reality stars were matched on the show and things didn’t get off to a good start after Claire revealed she had kissed fellow MAFS star Adam Seed on a night out.

Jesse then caused controversy when he read out an ‘ick list’ and consistently criticised and mocked his wife.

But after being criticised by fans of the show, Jesse has hit back on social media, saying only he knows the ‘full story’.

Commenting on a Facebook post, he revealed that he and Claire had barely spoken since filming ended, despite her claiming they had exchanged messages.

Jesse said: "Can confirm: we absolutely WERE NOT talking everyday - the TV played you like a fool.

“Trust me, you wouldn’t be commenting on MY honeymoon behaviour if you knew the full story mate."

He then added in another comment: "Allow me to clarify. Almost everything I say about Claire that night has been craftily edited to appear that there’s still a chance for us.

Jesse and Claire got together on MAFS Australia. Picture: Channel 9/E4

The reality star continued: "Claire and I absolutely DID NOT talk every day. I actually spent the entire drive to the reunion talking about how I wasn’t too keen on seeing Claire or Adam and how I wanted to mostly be by myself that night.

“What you saw was Claire and I simply being polite; friendly and kind to each other. No need for a fight."

Jesse revealed they had a ‘hello hug’ and then only spoke once more that night.

He went on to add he didn’t have a ‘best friend’ on the show, adding: "Of course, I had ‘friends’, but I didn’t have a best friend.

“No one to confide in, connect with or who understood my strange a*s. I’m sure you’d all agree - I am the odd one out.

"At the end of the day, my honesty/integrity isn’t what needs to be questioned - coz I’m always gonna tell you the truth, clarify things and set it straight."