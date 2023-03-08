Married at First Sight Australia 2023: Where are Jesse Burford and Claire Nomarhas now?

Jesse Burford and Claire Nomarhas were coupled on MAFS Australia. Picture: Channel 5/Instagram

Are Jesse and Claire from MAFS Australia still together? Here's what we know about the couple...

Married at First Sight Australia couple Jesse and Claire didn’t exactly get off to a good start and were rocked by a cheating scandal pretty early on.

In an explosive episode, Claire revealed she had kissed Adam Seed on a night out before coming clean to her 'husband' Jesse Burford.

This comes after Jesse previously questioned Claire about flirting with Adam during the night, with Claire denying anything had happened at the time.

But what happened with Jesse and Claire and are they still together? Here’s what we know…

Jesse and Claire have seemingly split up after MAFS. Picture: Channel Nine/E4

Are Jesse and Claire from MAFS still together now?

It’s not clear whether Jesse and Claire are still together, but things are not looking good for the pair as they reportedly arrived at the reunion separately, which was filmed in December.

This comes after the details of the ‘cheating’ emerged, with Claire insisting her kiss with Adam lasted ‘three seconds max’.

During the night in question, Claire and Jesse had a fight when Jesse accusing his wife of being on the phone with Adam.

"Just to be clear, I definitely was not on the phone at any point to Adam,” Claire has since said.

Jesse and Claire got together on MAFS Australia. Picture: Channel 9/E4

“And so I think as much as I should have been honest at that time, I think I let my fear of Jesse's reaction kind of overtake knowing what I should have said which is the truth.

"I didn't really think that Jesse was into me, you know, he'd kind of put down my hobbies, my personality and my, the way I speak.

“And so in the time it happened, we weren't really in a good place. But when I heard like on that couch in front of the experts that Jesse did have some feelings towards me, I just knew that if we were going to move forward, I just had to tell him the truth. And that is the hardest part for sure."

Where is MAFS’ Jesse now?

Jesse has spoken out about his relationship with Claire during a radio interview, as he said: “I think if we had met organically, we probably would have gotten off to a better start.

“I just imagine us being out in a pub in a high-energy environment and just met each other at that level rather than the pressure of a [televised] wedding scenario.”

He later said: “It's pretty disappointing, man. Because he did say at the bucks party, ‘What a great group of boys. Let's all do the right thing by each other. Let's all have each other's backs.’”

He added: “I remember hearing that and thinking, ‘I wonder if he's the guy that's going to snake someone.’ And frickin' weeks later, he snakes me! I was like, ‘Wow.’”

Where is Claire from MAFS now?

Claire tried to win her husband back over after the scandal and played him at squash, as well as taking him to a music shop.

When asked in a recent interview if she thought about kissing Adam again, she said: "No I’ve thought about punching Adam.

"Nothing really more comes to this in terms of Adam and I. I think I really do my best to just focus on Jesse moving forward and our relationship and mending that."