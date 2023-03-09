Married at First Sight Australia Adam Seed: Here's where you've seen him before

Adam Seed appeared on two other reality shows before MAFS. Picture: Instagram/ITV/Channel 4

By Naomi Bartram

Where have you seen MAFS' Adam Seed before? Everything you need to know about the reality star...

If you’re anything like us, you’re probably already hooked on season 10 of Married at First Sight Australia.

But fans in the UK might recognise one of the grooms, Adam Seed as he has previously appeared on a reality show in the UK.

In fact, he was also searching for love during an episode of ITV's Celebrity Dinner Date where he tried to date The Only Way Is Essex star Jasmin Walia.

Each episode of the show follows a different singleton as they try to find love by going on three dates with three different matches, who serve them a home-cooked meal.

MAFS' Adam Seed on Dinner Date in 2017. Picture: ITV

Adam appeared on season seven of the dating show in February 2017 when he was 29-years-old, and was described as a construction worker and part-time barber.

He tried to impress Jasmin with a menu of shrimp cocktail and feta-stuffed chicken.

And it looks like he was successful, as Jasmin actually decided to take the Australian for a second date over her other two matches.

Adam said at the time: “I didn’t realise she is a celebrity and she is a hot chick so hopefully something comes from this.”

And that isn’t the only time he’s been on TV in the UK as he also appeared on Channel 4's Coach Trip.

Adam Seed appeared on Coach Trip before MAFS. Picture: Channel 4

The show sees seven teams of pairs travel across Europe in a coach, and in each episode the least popular duo is voted off by their fellow players.

Adam was born in England and was adopted by Australian parents who raised him in Queensland.

In his twenties he was in a relationship for almost 10 years, and they got engaged, before he decided he was too young to settle down.

